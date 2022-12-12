India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Chattogram Zahur Ahmed Chowdhary Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length

India had lost the preceding ODI series 2-1, and they will be keen to make amends in the longer version.

So, here is the pitch report of Chattogram stadium, weather forecast, Test stats at the venue etc.

1. Test record at Chattogram stadium

India have played 2 Tests here, and they have won 1 match and drew the next. Bangladesh have played 22 Tests at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium and they have won just 2 matches while losing 13 matches. The remaining 7 matches ended in a draw.

2. Test stats at Chattogram stadium

Highest total: 713/9 declared by Sri Lanka

Highest total India: 413/8 declared

Lowest total: 119 all out by Bangladesh

Lowest total, India: 243 all out

Most runs: Mushfiqur Rahim: 1406 runs

Highest score: 319 by Kumar Sangakkara

Highest score, India: 116 by Gautam Gambhir

Highest partnership: G Smith / N McKenzie: 415

Highest partnership, India: S Tendulkar / S Ganguly: 189

Most wickets: Shakib Al Hasan: 64

Best bowling: Shakib Al Hasan: 7/36

Most 100s: Mominul Haq: 7

Most 100s, India: Sachin Tendulkar: 2

3. Chattogram pitch report

The pitch at the Zahoor Ahmed Chowdhary stadium is a typical sub-continent track that starts from favouring the batsmen and then will deteriorate as the match progresses bringing spinners to the fore. Bangladesh will have two very good spinners in their ranks in Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz while India will bank on veteran R Ashwin to weave his magic once again.

4. Chattogram weather

The temperature at Chattogram from December 14 to December 18 is predicted to be oscillating between 27 degrees and 31 degrees. Fortunately, there are no predictions for rain over the five days of Test cricket. So, the fans can expect to watch a full Test without any hindrance.

5. Chattogram stadium info

Established: 2004

Capacity: 22000

Boundary length: 65x70M

Average 1st innings score in Test: 371

Average 2nd innings score in Test: 345

Average 3rd innings score in Test: 232

Average 4th innings score in Test: 215