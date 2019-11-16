India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Shami, Ashwin, Mayank shine as India win by an innings and 130 runs - As it happened

Indore, Nov 16: Mohammed Shami once again proved how dangerous a bowler he could be in the second innings as clinical India crushed a listless Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs on day three of the first Test here on Saturday (November 16).
Bangladesh were bundled out for 213 in their second innings by a quality Indian bowling line-up that was led brilliantly by Shami and premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin returned with three wickets in the second innings to help the hosts take 1-0 lead in the two-match series.
India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights
Senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (64) was the highest scorer for the visitors in the second innings as well and kept delaying the inevitable for as long as he was present at the crease.
Earlier in the day, India captain Virat Kohli declared at the overnight total of 493/6 and having a massive 343-run lead in the first innings.
India frustrated Bangladesh on the second day as Mayank Agarwal notched up his second double century (243) while Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja scored respective fifties as hosts scored 406 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the day.
Mayank was awarded the man of the match for his double century.
Here are the live updates from Day 3:
Mayank Agarwal, Man of the Match: I hope the smiles continues for longer and longer. I do practice six-hitting but not during the Tests. It's a dream come true for me. I am very glad for the start that I got. It's great to have somebody like Virat who can motivate you. We played three sessions under lights back in Bangalore. Rahul Dravid has arranged that for us.
Virat Kohli, India Captain: I don't really know what to say. Clinical performances all around. The team is playing really well. I can't say something which people are not seeing on TV. Fast bowlers are at the top of their game. It's a dream bowling combination for any skipper. Even the slip fielders are ready as they know the ball can come any over. The numbers and the records are there to see. Our focus is to take the Indian cricket higher and higher. The motivation and the intent is right and we don't care about the numbers. I know the importance of getting big scores, I took a lot of time so I wanted him to score big. I don't want the guys to make the same mistakes that I made. Pink ball test its going to be exciting. The crowd over the last three days have been brilliant. It gives the players extra motivation to go out and perform.
Mominul Haque: I thought it was a challenging decision (Toss). Abu Jayed and Mushy are the positives for us in this Test match. Liton also batted well. It was very challenging for the top-order batsmen, they have a great bowling attack. We will look to enjoy the next pink ball Test match.
Shami: The more we get tired, the better fun we have. We push each other. We try to enjoy each other's success. There are certain things I cannot even say. Given his (Umesh) power, all the boundaries in India are smaller. We don't have restrictions as batters. The team management has given us freedom. We try to bat sensibly though when there is a batter at the other end. I have been empowered by the skipper and the coach. I bowl alongside Ishant and Umesh as well. That makes it easier for me. I focus on my length and have been able to execute it well.
Umesh Yadav: I learnt from my father in my childhood to be strong. He made me run a lot. I try to maintain the strength. Earlier, the new ball was doing a lot for pacers. We know our strengths. We try to take wickets with the new ball and make it easier for spinners. My batting coach and skipper tell me to enjoy my batting. Kohli told me to bat quickly in the last Test against SA. I try to deliver whatever is expected of me.
Ishant Sharma: I am not treated as a senior, we don't have anything like that. We always enjoy each other's success, speak with each other and try and share our plans. It's difficult to explain (his bowling renaissance), I have played quite a lot, I'm 31 (laughs), the bowling is taking a toll on my body, but I'm enjoying it, trying out different variations. Shami has played with the pink ball, need to ask him for a few tips (a few jokes around).
Sixth consecutive win for India - the joint most for them in succession in Test cricket. They had previously won six under MS Dhoni in 2013 (four vs Aus & two vs WI).
Indian captains with most innings wins in Tests: 10 Virat Kohli 9 MS Dhoni 8 Mohammad Azharuddin 7 Sourav Ganguly 2 Polly Umrigar / Kapil Dev / Rahul Dravid
Done and dusted! India wraps up Bangladesh's second innings at 213 and India win the match by an innings and 130 runs.
Wicket! Mushfiqur Rahim (64) hits Ashwin but fails to connect it well and Cheteshwar Pujara takes a brilliant catch at mid-off. Bangladesh - 208/9 in 67.5 overs.
Wicket! Taijul Islam (6) surprised by the short ball from Shami and gets an edge. Wriddhiman pouches a simple catch. Bangladesh - 208/8 in 66.3 overs.
200 comes up for Bangladesh for the loss of 7 wickets. They've done well in the second innings so far. Though the match is still not in their grip, they have shown some resistance with the bat. Bangladesh - 203/7 after 61 overs.
Wicket! Short-pitched bouncer from Umesh Yadav does the trick as Mehidy Hasan (38) chops it on to his stumps. Bangladesh 194/7 in 54.5 overs.
Play resumes for the third session.
Tea break! Bangladesh reach 191/6 in 54 overs. They've scored well in the second session, courtesy Liton Das (35), Mushfiqur Rahim (53*) and Mehidy Hasan (38*). The tourists are still 152 runs behind but they've dominated this session.
Fifty-run partnership between Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan for the seventh wicket. This is the second straight fifty-stand for the visitors. Run scoring looks easy with these two in the middle.
Fifty up for Mushfiqur Rahim. He continues his good form against India in Tests.
Mehidy Hasan (19*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (48*) have quickly added 32 runs between them as they've decided to keep scoring at a brisk pace against Indian spinners. Bangladesh reach 167/6 in 47 overs.
150 up for Bangladesh in the 44th over. The middle-order is scoring runs quickly for the tourists in the second innings. They are showing a positive intent in this inning as they reach 155/6 in 44 overs.
SIX!! Mehidy Hasan hits R Ashwin over his head and the ball sails into the sightscreen for a maximum.
Wicket! Soft dismissal! R Ashwin breaks the 50-run partnership as he catches Liton Das (35) off his own bowling. This is the first wicket for a spinner in this innings. Bangladesh - 135/6.
A couple of boundaries from Ravindra Jadeja's over. Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das bring up 53-run partnership off 51 deliveries. Batting is easy on this surface and these two are proving it.
After 33 overs, Bangladesh reach 109/5.
Liton Das hits three boundaries in that Ishant Sharma over and Bangladesh reach 100 in the second innings.
Ravindra Jadeja bowls his second over of the innings and gets hit for a couple of boundaries. The spinners are looking ineffective on this track.
Wicket! Mahmudullah (15) nicks Shami and this time Rohit Sharma holds on to it. Bangladesh - 72/5.
Post-lunch session! Mushfiqur Rahim (9*) and Mahmudullah (6*) are in the middle to resume Bangladesh's batting. Mohammad Shami will be bowling the first over in the second session.
Lunch break! Bangladesh 60/4 in 22 overs.
The first session is nearing its end but Indian captain hasn't introduced a single over of spin so far.
After 21 overs, Bangladesh reach 59/4 and still trail India by 284 runs.
Dropped! Mushfiqur Rahim edges the away going delivery from Shami and Rohit puts down a sitter at second slip. India's slip catching in this match has been tad disappointing.
Wicket! Second wicket for Shami in his second over of the second innings. Mohammad Mithun is caught at mid-wicket by Mayank Agarwal for 18. Bangladesh - 44/4.
DRS Lost! Poor review from Indian captain and the hosts lost both their reviews under 15 overs. Kohli went upstairs for LBW against Mohammad Mithun. The ball tracking proved the umpire right as the ball was going down the leg stumps.
Wicket! Shami traps Mominul Haque (7) in front. India had to go upstairs to review it as the umpire had turned down their appeal. The ball-tracking ruled in India's favour and Bangladesh lose their third wicket.
India's pacers have been sensational with the new ball in Test cricket, lately.
Sensational display of pace bowling from Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma. Bangladesh reach 20/2 after 10 overs, they trail India by 223 runs.
Wicket! Ishant too joins the party as a brilliant delivery from the pacer clips the bails and Shadman Islam has to depart for 6. Bangladesh - 16/2
India lose their first review as they go upstairs to review the LBW appeal against Mominul Haque. The ball was missing the stumps.
Wicket! Imrul Kayes (6) is the first wicket to perish on Day 3 as his stumps are castled by Umesh Yadav. Bangladesh - 10/1.
Four! Imrul Kayes gets off the mark with a boundary off Umesh Yadav.
Day 3 begins! Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Imrul Kayes are into the middle for the second innings. Ishant Sharma starts the proceedings with the new ball for India.
Umesh Yadav has been exploding with the bat!
India have declared on their overnight total of 493/6 as they led Bangladesh by 343 runs.
