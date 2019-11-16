India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Shami, Ashwin, Mayank shine as India win by an innings and 130 runs - As it happened

Indore, Nov 16: Mohammed Shami once again proved how dangerous a bowler he could be in the second innings as clinical India crushed a listless Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs on day three of the first Test here on Saturday (November 16).

Bangladesh were bundled out for 213 in their second innings by a quality Indian bowling line-up that was led brilliantly by Shami and premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin returned with three wickets in the second innings to help the hosts take 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Senior batsman Mushfiqur Rahim (64) was the highest scorer for the visitors in the second innings as well and kept delaying the inevitable for as long as he was present at the crease.

Earlier in the day, India captain Virat Kohli declared at the overnight total of 493/6 and having a massive 343-run lead in the first innings.

India frustrated Bangladesh on the second day as Mayank Agarwal notched up his second double century (243) while Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja scored respective fifties as hosts scored 406 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the day.

Mayank was awarded the man of the match for his double century.

Here are the live updates from Day 3: