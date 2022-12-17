Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

India vs Bangladesh: 1st Test Day 4 Live Updates: India need 10 wickets to win

Live Blog
By
India

Bangladesh need 471 runs. India need 10 wickets to win the match.

India vs Bangladesh Day 4 Live:

Auto Refresh Feeds
11:41 AM

2nd session starts.

11:01 AM

Day 4 Lunch: Bangladesh: 119/0 (42). The hosts need 394 runs to win. India need 10 wickets, but a session less now.

10:54 AM

Zakir Hasan gets to his maiden fifty on his debut. This is a decent start for Bangladesh. They are 117/0 after 41 overs. This season has gone to the hosts as we prepare for Lunch, which seems moments away.

10:15 AM

Bangladesh: 88/0 . Najmul Hossain Shanton gets to his half-century. Debutant Zakir Hasan also looks solid on 38. India unable to get any purchase from the surface.

09:36 AM

It looks like the openers have settled well in the first hour of the 4th day. India need to find a breakthrough as they would want the floodgates of the Bangla batting lineup to open.

09:22 AM

Bangladesh: 58/0 . Zakir Hasan (19*) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (39*) at the crease.

09:08 AM

Bangladesh need 471 runs to win as India aim to pick up 10 wickets.

MORE INDIA IN BANGLADESH 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 9:05 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 17, 2022
Click to comments