India vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Mehidy hundred laces hosts' rare ODI series win

Bangladesh won the three-match ODI series 2-0 with a match remaining.

Chasing 272, India were not really in picture after the early departure of Virat Kohli, who opened, and Shikhar Dhawan.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel made well-timed fifties but could not last long to make a bigger impact. Rohit Sharma, who came to bat late because of a thumb injury, infused some life into the match with a 27-ball 51.

But that effort came a little too late. Only by just though as India ended up at 266 for 9.

Earlier, Bangladesh posted 271 for 7 against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday (December 7) here at the Shere Bangla Stadium.

Opting to bat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100 not out) slammed a maiden ODI century and forged a 148-run stand alongside Mahmudullah (77) to lift Bangladesh to a challenging total after being reduced to 69 for six in 19 overs.

For India, Washington Sundar (3/37) was the most successful bowler, while Mohammed Siraj (2/73) and Umran Malik snapped two wickets each. Bangladesh lead the series 1-0.

However, in the chase India will be without skipper Rohit Sharma who suffered a knock on his thumb and left the field for scans. Virat Kohli opened along with Shikhar Dhawan in the absence of Rohit.

Rohit Sharma sustained an injury on his thumb while fielding in the ongoing second ODI game of the three-match series against Bangladesh here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Rohit suffered a blow while he tried to catch Anamul Haque's shot on the fourth delivery of the second over. Rohit has been taken to hospital for x-ray scans after hurting his left hand at the second slip during the second over of the Bangladesh innings.

"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," BCCI tweeted.

India bowler Mohammed Siraj pulled his length back and kept it in the outside off the corridor, Anamul wasn't committed on the front foot and just hung his bat in hope, the outside edge flew low straight to Rohit at second slip and the Indian skipper couldn't quite cling onto it.

He also hurt himself in the process and hence was taken off the field. Rajat Patidar came in as substitute. Sharma, who injured his thumb in the second over has been sent to the hospital for scans. But later he came back to bat to ease some nerves, though the result did not favour India.