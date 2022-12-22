India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1 Second Session Update: Hosts on 184/5 at tea break

After choosing to bat first, Bangladesh lost both openers Najmul Shanto (24) and Zakir Hasan (15) before the lunch break. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jaidev Unadkat, who is making a return to the test team after 12 years, picked up the wickets respectively.

India vs Bangladesh Day 1 Second Session Highlights:

Shakib Al Hasan and Mominul Haque started the proceedings for Bangladesh after lunch. But the former got dismissed in the very first ball after the restart in the bowling of Umesh Yadav. After the dismissal of the Bangladesh skipper, Mushfiqur Rahim came into bat. He and Mominul were building a decent partnership and Rahim in particular was looking in good touch. But Jaidev Unadkat put a dent in their momentum by picking up his second wicket of the day as Rahim edged one to the wicketkeeper on 26.

Litton Das also made a solid start and made a quickfire 25 off just 26 balls before getting out to Ashwin. Mominul Haque continued his battle and completed his fifty in the process. He is batting on 65 at the end of the second session, along with him is Mehidy Hasan Miraz who is batting on 4.

2nd Session Summary:

Overs: 29

Runs: 102

Wickets: 3

Session Winner: Shared