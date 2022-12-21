India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Rahul would also be looking to end his lean patch with the bat as Team India start as favourites in the game, which also carries vital World Test Championship points.

Race to WTC Final gets interesting

The race for the top-two spots in the WTC standings has become more interesting with India (55.77 PCT) moving up to the second position following South Africa's (54.55 PCT) heavy loss to Australia (76.92 PCT) in the two-day Gabba Test.

The upcoming home series against Australia will be decisive in India's bid for a second straight WTC final but they also can't afford any slip-ups against Bangladesh, who showed plenty of fight in the first Test after a poor first innings with the bat.

Rohit Misses 2nd Test

India's regular skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to recover from his thumb injury which also means Shubman Gill - who slammed a ton in the previous game - will open the innings with Rahul. The first Test presented a golden opportunity for the likes Gill and Kuldeep Yadav - who was adjudged the player of the match - and the duo made it count.

However, with the Dhaka pitch offering something to the pacers, unlike Chattogram, Team India might consider changing the bowling line-up by including an extra pacer. If Team India include fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the playing eleven, then either Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav will have to sit out.

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

India Squad: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Probable Playing XIs for Mirpur Test

Bangladesh: Najmul Shanto, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taijul Islam.

India: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

BAN vs IND 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Team 1:

Batters: Zakir Hasan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mohd Siraj

All-Rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Team 2:

Batters: Mushfiqur Rahim, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mominul Haque, Shubman Gill

Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Taijul Islam, Kuldeep Yadav

All-Rounders: R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Wicketkeeper: Litton Das

Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara

Vice-Captain: R Ashwin

Match Prediction for IND vs BAN 2nd Test:

Given Team India's performance in the opening Test, one can claim that the visitors will end up winning the game. However, Bangladesh will be hoping to offer some resistance.

Match Starts at 9 AM IST

Where to watch: The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be aired LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. Live Streaming is available on the SonyLiv app.