India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini ruled out with injuries

The duo are ruled out with injuries and the BCCI confirmed their absence in the final test against the Tigers that is set to start on December 22.

BCCI gives Rohit Sharma Injury Update:

BCCI confirmed on Tuesday that Rohit Sharma, who suffered a left thumb injury in the ODI series, continues to be sidelined with the injury and "is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team," as per the press conference. Rohit briefly returned to India after his injury, but again joined the India team in Bangladesh, but it is clear that he won't take any further part in the tour.

"The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh," the BCCI statement added.

KL Rahul led India in the first test at Chattogram, as India beat the hosts by 188 runs to take a lead. And it looks like he will continue to be in the leadership duties for the final match.

Navdeep Saini is also Out with an Injury:

Pacer Navdeep Saini is also ruled out with an abdominal muscle strain. Saini was added to the squad after his decent outing in the India A tour to Bangladesh recently, but he couldn't make the cut to the starting line-up in the first test. He is set to fly to India and report to NCA in Bangalore regarding his problem.

India haven't announced any replacements for the duo ahead of the test match.

India vs Bangladesh; India Updated Squad for 2nd Test-

KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat