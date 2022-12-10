India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Kishan and Kohli star as India end year with consolation win

India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Review:

India lost two players ahead of the match. Skipper Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Sen was unavailable and Deepak Chahar was left out of the final game. Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan came into the side. KL Rahul captained the men in blue.

India was put into bat by the Bangladesh skipper Litton Das. Despite losing Shikhar Dhawan early, India amassed a huge 409 runs courtesy of Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli. Ishan Kishan scored his first career hundred, and continued his trailer blaze to rack up a double hundred. Kishan scored 210 runs off just 131 balls, making him the youngest player to score an ODI double hundred. He was expertly guided by Virat Kohli, who went on to score his 72nd career hundred, his first ODI century in more than three years.

Washington Sundar also played a decent cameo of 37 at the latter end to take India's score beyond the 400 mark.

In reply, Bangladesh couldn't put up a lot of resistance. Axar Patel got the first wicket by picking up Anamul Haque and Mohammed Siraj also took the big wicket of captain Litton Das. After that, it was wickets in regular intervals for India as the hosts couldn't build a proper partnership. Umran Malik, and Axar Patel picked up two wickets each while Shardul Thakur cleaned up the tail as Bangladesh was bowled out for a paltry 182.

India, thus ends the year with a 227-run victory over the neighbours.

"I think it was a perfect wicket to bat on. Perfect situation for me as well. Was looking to watch the ball properly and go with the flow. I think when you have so many senior players in the team. I was just picking the ball and the bowlers. Things went my way. After looking at the wicket, I knew it was going to play well. Was trying to smash the loose balls. There is so much conversation going on in the team for the fitness," the man of the match Ishan Kishan said after his heroic performance.

"They are a good side in every format. Last couple of years we have been doing well. We have a World Cup in front and we can do well next year. We have lot of senior guys. They are supporting us. We gain confidence. We want to get better. I try to think positive every time," Mehidy Hasan Miraj said, who was adjudged the Man of the Series.

Man of the Match: Ishan Kishan

Man of the Series: Mehidy Hasan Miraj