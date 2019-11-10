3rd T20I: Chahar's hat-trick, Dube three-for; Iyer, Rahul fifties guide India to series win - As it happened

Nagpur, November 10: Deepak Chahar grabbed a hat-trick and returned with the best T20I figures in the world before Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul played their parts to perfection as India defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20I here on Sunday (November 10). With this win, the Men In Blue won the series 2-1.

Chahar became the first bowler for India to complete a hat-trick in the shorted format and produced the best figures from a bowler by finishing with incredible bowling figures of 3.2-0-7-6.

Chasing a huge total of 175 in the stipulated 20 overs, Bangladesh were restricted to 144 despite an incredible 81-run knock from their rookie opener Mohammad Naim.

Batting first, India posted 174/5 in 20 overs, thanks to fifties from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Both the middle-order batsmen shined after openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were dismissed cheaply in the powerplay.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and invited India captain Rohit Sharma to bat first in the series decider at VCA Stadium.

Here's how the 3rd T20I panned out: