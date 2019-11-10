3rd T20I: Chahar's hat-trick, Dube three-for; Iyer, Rahul fifties guide India to series win - As it happened

Nagpur, November 10: Deepak Chahar grabbed a hat-trick and returned with the best T20I figures in the world before Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul played their parts to perfection as India defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and final T20I here on Sunday (November 10). With this win, the Men In Blue won the series 2-1.
Chahar became the first bowler for India to complete a hat-trick in the shorted format and produced the best figures from a bowler by finishing with incredible bowling figures of 3.2-0-7-6.
Chasing a huge total of 175 in the stipulated 20 overs, Bangladesh were restricted to 144 despite an incredible 81-run knock from their rookie opener Mohammad Naim.
Batting first, India posted 174/5 in 20 overs, thanks to fifties from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Both the middle-order batsmen shined after openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma were dismissed cheaply in the powerplay.
Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah won the toss and invited India captain Rohit Sharma to bat first in the series decider at VCA Stadium.
Here's how the 3rd T20I panned out:
Rohit Sharma: It were the bowlers who won us the game. I know how it was tough it was considering the dew factor. At one stage it was looking easy for them, things were looking tough for us. It was a great comeback. The boys took the responsibility and raised their hands up. I just reminded them this is what we are playing for. I can understand when wickets are not falling, it's hard to pick up. I just had to remind what team they're playing for, credit to the bowlers.
Deepak Chahar, Man of the Match/ Man of the series: I never thought of this, not even in my dreams. I have been trying to work hard since my childhood and my efforts have paid off.
Mahmudullah: I think we had a chance looking at the way Naim and Mithun had a partnership. We lost wickets in a rapid way and that cost us the game. We needed 49 runs in 5 overs, we had a chance, but we missed it. The efforts that boys have put in, that was good to see. We could not finish it well after winning the first game. I think he (Naim) is a very talented batsman, the way he played his innings, it was a calm and composed one. All the three seamers executed their plans and bowled really well in the series.
Shivam Dube: First two overs, it was not good from my side. Third over, when I came to bowl, I planned not to give boundaries. Rohit bhai told me to back my strengths. I tried to bowl the heavy ball and I backed myself. There was some pressure, but there was good backing by my skipper and the support staff. They told me to back my strengths. Happy in the end.
Shreyas Iyer: To be honest it wasn't an even innings. It was dicey at the start. It was really tough for me to analyse the wicket. Once I got in I thought I would give myself some time, it really worked out for me today. I have done it (the big hitting) in the past and you need to back yourself in those situations. We needed a partnership at that time; I saw that their part-timer had come on and decided to go after him. I have been backing my instincts in the last couple of seasons. I am really happy with the consistency so far. It was really important for us to be in this tough situation as we have not been in such a situation before. I am really happy with the support we have got. This is a once in a lifetime experience and hopefully we carry forward the momentum.
Best figures in T20Is: 6/7 D Chahar v Ban Nagpur 2019 6/8 A Mendis v Zim Hambantota 2012 6/16 A Mendis v Aus Pallekele 2011 6/25 Y Chahal v Eng Bengaluru 2017
Indian bowlers with hat tricks: Tests: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Jasprit Bumrah ODIs: Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev, Kuldeep Yadav & Mohammed Shami T20Is: Deepak Chahar
Wicket! Done and dusted! Bangladesh are all out for 144. HAT-TRICK for Deepak Chahar and India have defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs. SIX-WICKET-HAUL for Chahar.
Wicket! Deepak Chahar gets his fifer. Mustafizur gives a simple catch in the deep. Bangladesh - 144/9 in 19.1 overs
9 runs came from Khaleel's final over. Bangladesh - 144/8 in 19 overs. 31 needed in 6 deliveries
Wicket! Shafiul Islam (4) looks to slog but finds KL Rahul in the deep. Fourth wicket for Deepak Chahar. This is his best figure in T20Is and he still has one over left. Bangladesh - 135/8 in 18 overs
Chahal is the fastest Indian to 50 T20I wickets as he achieved it in just his 34th match
Wicket! Chahal castles Mahmudullah for 8 and completes 50 wickets in T20I. Bangladesh - 130/7 in 16.5 overs
Two wickets and just a single came from Shivam Dube's over. Bangladesh are 126/6 in 16 overs. But they still have a chance as India's premier spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.
Wicket! Shivam Dube gets another. Catches new-man-in Afif off his own delivery to get a consecutive wicket. Bangladesh - 126/6 in 15.4 overs
Wicket! Shivam Dube castles in-form Mohammad Naim (81) with a well-directed yorker. Second wicket for him in this match. Bangladesh - 126/5 in 15.3 overs. They've lost their set batsman but they still have few batsmen remaining.
Four! Ordinary bowling from Khaleel and Naim hits him over mid-off for a boundary to reach 81*. Bangladesh - 125/4 in 15 overs.
India lose DRS! Rishabh Pant convinced Rohit Sharma to go upstairs for a caught behind appeal but in vain. Crowd starts chanting 'Dhoni-Dhoni' for Pant's gaffe.
6 runs and the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim came from that Shivam Dube over. Bangladesh - 116/4 in 14 overs.
Wicket! Mushfiqur Rahim (0) chops it on the stumps and Shivam Dube gets his maiden T20I wicket. Bangladesh - 110/4
Wicket! Third wicket for Deepak Chahar and he gets rid of Mohammad Mithun for 27 to break the partnership. It seems he's bowling on a different surface while the rest of the bowler are bowling on different one. Bangladesh - 110/3 in 13 overs, but they are still in control.
SIX!! Naim finishes Chahal's over with a maximum. He moves on to 70 off 39 deliveries. Bangladesh reach 106/2 in 12 overs. 69 runs required from 49 deliveries. This looks like a cake walk for the visitors especially with an ordinary bowling performance from bowlers.
100 comes up for Bangladesh in the 12th over. They need 75 more runs to win this match. This has been an impressive batting effort from the visitors.
Run Out opportunity missed. Throw from Chahar wasn't collected well by Chahal and the batsman gets a breather. Nothing is going Chahal's way at the moment.
17 runs, including two boundaries and a six, leaked by Sundar and Bangladesh reach 91/2 after 11 overs.
50! Mohammad Naim gets a boundary and brings up his half-century off 34 deliveries. This has been just the knock Bangladesh were looking for.
SIX!! Mohammad Mithun clears Washington Sundar over long-off for a maximum
Shivam Dube concedes 10 from his second over and Bangladesh reach 74/2 after 10 overs. The partnership between Naim (48*) and Mithun (16*) is worth 62 off 43 deliveries. Indian bowlers are under pressure now as they are leaking runs and not getting wickets.
Four! Mithun plays a lap shot off Shivam Dube and gets a boundary and the young India all-rounder finds himself under pressure.
Four! Mohammad Naim has welcomes Shivam Dube with a boundary. He moves on to 46*
50-run partnership between Mohammad Naim and Mohammad Mithun as Bangladesh reach 62/2 in 9 overs. The pressure is building on the Indian bowlers.
SIX!! Mohammad Naim welcomes Washington Sundar with a maximum. He's looking in sublime touch tonight.
8 came from Chahal's second over. Bangladesh reach 53/2 in 8 overs. They need 122 from 72 deliveries and have 8 wickets in hand. Mithun - 10* & Naim - 34* have settled down.
50 comes up for Bangladesh in the 8th over itself. They have checked the fall of wickets and started accumulating runs at a good pace now.
Four! Mithun hits Chahal for a boundary. This hasn't been Chahal's evening so far as the dew factor is making it tough for him to grip the wet ball.
12 runs leaked by Shivam Dube from his opening over. Bangladesh reach 45/2 after 7 overs. 27 runs have been scored off the last 12 deliveries.
4,4! Back-to-back boundaries from Mohammad Naim as Shivam Dube starts his first over of the innings. Naim moves on to 30 off 22 deliveries.
Four! Thick outside edge from Naim and he gets a boundary on the very first ball bowled by Shivam Dube. Pressure on the young bowler.
15 runs leaked by Chahal from his first over of the match. Bangladesh reach - 33/2 after 6 overs. This hasn't been the start the visitors were looking for but the men in the middle are forging a good partnership now. It's worth 21 already.
Four, Four Four! Yuzvendra Chahal is brought in the attack and Naim welcomes him with back-to-back boundaries. The left-handed batsman is trying to put some pressure on the in-form spinner early on.
5 runs came from Sundar's second over. Bangladesh reach 18/2 after 5 overs. Naim - 8* | Mithun - 1* are present in the middle for the tourists.
Just 1 run given by Khaleel from his second over. Bangladesh reach 13/2 after 4 overs. They need a good partnership at this stage to revive from the early dismissals.
No hat-trick for Chahar as Mohammad Mithun plays a dot ball. Bangladesh - 12/2 after 3 overs.
Wicket! Soumya Sarkar dismissed first ball duck as Shivam Dube takes a simple catch at mid-off. Deepak Chahar is on a hat-trick. Bangladesh - 12/2 in 2.5 overs.
Wicket! Liton Das (9) pulls Deepak Chahar for a maximum and Washington Sundar takes a well-judged catch in the deep. Bangladesh - 12/1 after 2.4 overs.
Tidy first over from Sundar as just 3 came off it. Bangladesh are 11/0 after 2 overs.
Washington Sundar is bowling the second over for India.
Khaleel concedes a couple of boundaries to Liton Das in his first over. Bangladesh reach 8/0 after 1st over.
2nd innings! Khaleel Ahmed starts with the new ball for India. Liton Das and Mohammad Naim begin the run chase for the visitors.
11 runs came from the final over as End of the innings! India finish their innings at 174/5 in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul notch up brilliant fifties for India. Manish Pandey (22*) also did well on a sticky surface to ensure his team had a decent total on the board. However, Bangladesh kept it tight in the final two overs.
Four! Manish Pandey gets a boundary over on-side against Mustafizur and gets a boundary. He found the gap to perfection.
Mustafizur Rahman bowls the final over for Bangladesh.
Tidy penultimate over from Bangladesh as they concede just 6 from it. India - 163/5 in 19 overs.
Dropped! Animul drops another sitter and this time it's Shivam Dube who gets a breather.
13 runs conceded by Shafiul Islam from his final over. The bowler finishes with 4-1-32-2. India reach 157/5 in 18 overs.
Four, Four! Manish Pandey hits Shafiul Islam for back-to-back boundaries.
Highest individual scores for Ind vs Ban (T20Is): 89 Rohit Sharma Colombo RPS 2018 85 Rohit Sharma Rajkot 2019 83 Rohit Sharma Mirpur 2016 62 Shreyas Iyer Nagpur 2019
Just 5 runs conceded by Soumya Sarkar from his final over as he finishes with 4-0-29-2. India - 144/5 in 17 overs. Shreyas Iyer departed just at the wrong time.
Wicket! Shreyas Iyer (62) was looking to hit Soumya Sarkar over mid-off but failed to get the elevation and Liton Das takes a brilliant catch mid-off. Two wickets fall in this over. India - 144/5 in 16.5 overs.
Four! Shreyas Iyer gets a boundary off Soumya Sarkar. It was again timed brilliantly from the batsman.
Bowled! Rishabh Pant's dismal show continues as he's cleaned up by Soumya Sarkar for 6. The left-handed batsman was never in his elements all through his stay in the middle. He was looking to hit a big shot as the death overs' approached. India - 139/4 in 16.1 overs.
10 runs came from the third over bowled by Mustafizur. India 139/3 after 16 overs.
Four! Short-pitched delivery from Mustafizur and Shreyas Iyer pulls him towards fine leg boundary.
50! A maiden half-century from Shreyas Iyer and this one came off 27 deliveries.
SIX!! Three in a row! Shreyas Iyer has picked his target in this innings. Three back-to-back maximums from him.
SIX!!! Another biggie. Shreyas Iyer has hit Afif for another monstrous shot straight down the ground off consecutive deliveries.
SIX!! Afif is brought into the attack and Shreyas Iyer welcomes him with another mighty hit.
After 14 overs, India reach 109/3. 149 is the average first innings total in Nagpur and with dew factor coming into play, India will need another 50-60 runs.
100 up for India in the 14th over with that maximum from Shreyas Iyer's bat. The dew is already making its presence felt and these are not good signs for the Indians who will be bowling second.
SIX!! Shreyas Iyer hits Soumya Sarkar over midwicket for a biggie. No boundary is too big for that kind of shot from Iyer's bat.
Wicket and just 3 runs came from that over bowled by Al-Amin. India are 97/3 in 13 overs.
Wicket! KL Rahul (52) gives a simple catch to Liton Das off Al-Amin. India 94/3 in 12.1 overs. The hosts have lost another wicket at a critical juncture.
Fifty! 51 off 33 deliveries for KL Rahul. This is his 6th T20I half-century.
KL Rahul: Scoring Rate v Left Arm seamers - T20s since 2018
Over the Wicket - 7.4 rpo
Round the Wicket - 10.3 rpo
Far from the ideal tactic from Mustafizur looking to attack Rahul.#INDvBAN
India reach 87/2 after 11 overs. KL Rahul (46*) & Shreyas Iyer (19*) are batting.
Four! Shreyas Iyer times it towards the midwicket and gets a boundary. A 50-run partnership between him and KL Rahul.
SIX!! Shreyas Iyer hits the first maximum of the Indian innings as he hits Animul Islam straight over his head.
Four! KL Rahul finds the gap and gets a boundary towards mid-wicket. Poor delivery from Animul Islam and he gets punished.
12 runs conceded by Mustafizur Rahman from his second over. India reach 71/2 after 10 overs. KL Rahul moves on to 41*.
Four! Inside out shot from KL Rahul and the ball goes over mid-off region for a boundary.
Four! Mustafizur Rahman comes into the attack and KL Rahul plays another fine cut shot to perfection.
Just 5 runs conceded by Animul Islam from his second over. India - 59/2 after 9 overs. KL Rahul (31*) & Shreyas Iyer (6*) are present in the middle.
After 8 overs, India are 54/2. This isn't the best of start the hosts were looking for.
Shikhar Dhawan in T20Is in 2019 12 innings 272 runs Avg 22.66 SR 110.56 HS 41
50! Fifty up for India in the 8th over with a single off Shreyas Iyer's bat.
Four! Spinner Animul Islam is brought into the attack by Mahmudullah and KL Rahul plays a fine cut shot to get a boundary. India - 49/2 after 7 overs.
Dropped! Shreyas Iyer would have been a goner without scoring but Aminul puts down a sitter at point. India would have been three-down within the powerplay. Rahul gets a boundary on the very next ball. India - 41/2 in 6 overs.
2016 - 71.1%
2017 - 77.7%
2018 - 79.5%
2019 - 68.7%#INDvBAN
Wicket! Shikhar Dhawan (19) skies Shafiul Islam high in the air but failed to get the distance and captain Mahmudullah took a well-judged catch to end an explosive knock. India (35-2) two down in the powerplay. Shafiul has got both the wickets so far. He's been the standout bowler for his team so far.
4,0,0,0,0,4! Shikhar Dhawan started Mustafizur Rahman's over with a boundary and ended it with a boundary as well. In between the left-arm pacer bowled four brilliant dot balls. India - 34/1 after 5 overs.
12 runs came from the fourth over. India reach 25/1 after 4 overs. Dhawan and Rahul are present in the middle.
Four, Four! Short-pitched deliveries from Shafiul Islam and KL Rahul hits him for a couple of boundaries.
Four, Four! Shikhar Dhawan hits Hossain for consecutive boundaries. Both the shots were timed to perfection.
Wicket and Maiden over from Shafiul Islam. This is just the kind of start captain Mahmudullah would have hoped for. India - 3/1 after 2 overs.
WICKET!!! Rohit Sharma (2) is clean bowled by Shafiul Islam. Celebrations in the Bangladesh camp. India - 3/1 after 1.3 overs.
Shafiul Islam bowls the second over for Bangladesh.
End of the first over. India reach 3/0.
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are into the middle to open innings. Al-Amin Hussain starts with the new ball for Bangladesh.
Bold move from Rohit.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain.
Rohit Sharma: We would have bowled first as well. It's a great challenge for us to bat first and post a good total. Teams batting first have managed to defend scores because of the slowness. The records are not for taking. It's another day in the office, loving to play for my country. I have cherished it. We have got one change. Manish comes in for Krunal.
Pitch Report: The pitch won't be too much of an issue. There'll be a bit of turn. The grass has come off a bit. Once the ball keeps landing there, it'll turn more. Teams batting first have won more here; the captains would still want to chase.
Fans are gathering outside VCA Stadium in Nagpur.
Team India met IAF personnel on the eve of the match.
✈️🇮🇳🇮🇳 #suryakiran pic.twitter.com/HxxsHKzM45
Harsha Bhogle gives an update about the big spectator turnout for the big match.
