India Vs Bangladesh, Day-Night Test: Visibility with pink ball is easier than red ball, says Ganguly

By Pti
Kolkata, Nov 23: Visibility may have been one of the talking points in the run-up to the first Day/Night Test in India but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly feels sighting the pink ball is "easier" than the red cherry. There had been plenty of talks around the heavily-lacquered ball, especially during the twilight hours.

Asked about visibility, the former India captain said: "It's actually easier than the red ball."

India vs Bangladesh: Pink ball Test fantastic, but only occasionally: Bangladesh coach Domingo

Ganguly remained non-committal on whether India will play a pink-ball Test in Australia next year. Ganguly, who was the man behind India hosting its maiden Day/Night Test after initial resistance, was delighted with the big turnout at the Eden Gardens.

"So many watched the match that is most important. I was not under any tension but I was busy."

Ganguly thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her presence on Friday and promised to be present at the two T20Is between Asian all-star XI and World XI next year to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"I will go. I know you have gala plans for the event," he said.

BAN 106, 90/4 (20.0) vs IND 347/9 decl
Story first published: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 19:53 [IST]
