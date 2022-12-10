India vs Bangladesh: Jaydev Unadkat to replace injured Mohammed Shami in India Test squad

Shami was ruled out of the Bangladesh series with a hand injury that he suffered during a training session ahead of the ODIs, which Bangladesh won 2-0.

Unadkat has been in good form late albeit in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament, emerging the highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets from 10 matches.

Unadkat has played only one Test back in 2010 against South Africa at Centurion, along with it he has also played 7 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India.

However, the left-arm pacer is one of the most successful bowlers in First-Class cricket taking 353 wickets from 96 matches.

In the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season Unadkat played a big role in Saurashtra wresting the title, taking a record 67 wickets in that season.

India Test squad for Bangladesh tour: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Bangladesh squad for 1st Test: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hassan Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Anamul Haque Bijoy.