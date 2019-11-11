India vs Bangladesh T20 Series 2019: Man of the Match and Series, Records & Stats, Achievements and More

|
Best figures in T20Is from Chahar
Deepak Chahar's 6 for 7 are the best figures by any bowler in Twenty20 Internationals. He beat former Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis' 6 for 8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.
First hat-trick for India in T20Is
Deepak Chahar became the first Indian bowler to pick a hat-trick in T20Is. It was overall the 12th hat-trick in T20Is, out of which six have come in 2019.
Another series win for India
India won a three-match bilateral T20I series for the fourth time after trailing 1-0.
50 T20I wickets for Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal became the third Indian bowler to complete 50 wickets in T20Is after R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah. Chahal took 34 matches to complete 50 wickets in the shortest format of the game.
Naim shines for Bangladesh
Mohammad Naim's 81 is the highest individual score for Bangladesh against India in T20 Internationals. His 98 run partnership with Mohammad Mithun is the highest-ever stand for any wicket against India.
Maiden fifty for Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer slammed his maiden T20I fifty with his personal best score of 63.
KL Rahul has the best strike-rate in T20 cricket (among top-order batsmen) in the last 2-3 years. Higher than Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan & Virat Kohli, including in IPL.