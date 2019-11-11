India vs Bangladesh T20 Series 2019: Man of the Match and Series, Records & Stats, Achievements and More

Nagpur, Nov 11: India seamer Deepak Chahar bagged a sensational six-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, as India defeated Bangladesh by 30 runs in the third and deciding T20I to win the series 2-1, here on Sunday (November 10).

Before talented batsmen, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul scored entertaining half-centuries to guide India to a respectable total.

Deepak Chahar takes 6 for 7, sets world record for best T20I bowling figure

On a slow Nagpur pitch which had plenty of dew as the game progressed, bowling in the second innings wasn't easy but Indian pacers showed great skills to bundle the opposition out.

The 27-year-old Rajasthan pacer, Chahar, was awarded the Man of the Match as well as the Man of the Series for his super show in the tournament.

Here are the records and achievements made during the 3rd T20I in Nagpur:

Deepak Chahar (6/7) - best bowling figures in T20 internationals!

Prev: 6/8 by Ajantha Mendis

Deepak Chahar - first Indian to claim a T20I hat-trick.#IndvBan #IndvsBan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 10, 2019 Best figures in T20Is from Chahar Deepak Chahar's 6 for 7 are the best figures by any bowler in Twenty20 Internationals. He beat former Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis' 6 for 8 against Zimbabwe in 2012. Deepak Chahar tonight:

0 0 1 W W 0 / 0 0 1 1 0 W / 1 1 0 0 2 W / W W



3.2-0-7-6#INDvBAN — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 10, 2019 First hat-trick for India in T20Is Deepak Chahar became the first Indian bowler to pick a hat-trick in T20Is. It was overall the 12th hat-trick in T20Is, out of which six have come in 2019. Another series win for India India won a three-match bilateral T20I series for the fourth time after trailing 1-0. Fewest T20Is to 50 wkts



26 A Mendis

31 Imran Tahir/ Rashid Khan

33 Mustafizur Rahman

34 Yuzvendra Chahal

35 D Steyn#INDvBAN — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 10, 2019 50 T20I wickets for Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal became the third Indian bowler to complete 50 wickets in T20Is after R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah. Chahal took 34 matches to complete 50 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Mohd Naim (81) at 20 years 80 days missed the opportunity to become the youngest to score a T20I century!#IndvBan #IndvsBan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 10, 2019 Naim shines for Bangladesh Mohammad Naim's 81 is the highest individual score for Bangladesh against India in T20 Internationals. His 98 run partnership with Mohammad Mithun is the highest-ever stand for any wicket against India. Maiden fifty for Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer slammed his maiden T20I fifty with his personal best score of 63. KL Rahul has the best strike-rate in T20 cricket (among top-order batsmen) in the last 2-3 years. Higher than Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan & Virat Kohli, including in IPL.