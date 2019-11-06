Cricket
India vs Bangladesh weather update: Rajkot T20I may hit by Cyclone Maha

By
Cyclone Maha may hit 2nd T20I
Cyclone Maha may hit 2nd T20I

Bengaluru, November 6: The second T20I between India and Bangladesh at Rajkot on Thursday (November 7) is likely to hit by cyclone Maha. Bangladesh lead the three-match series 1-0 after their win in the first match at New Delhi.

Contrary to as predicted earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department said the cyclone might not be severe as it may weaken while crossing the Gujarat coast in the early hours of Thursday. But chances are that Rajkot may see prolonged spells of rain of varying intensity.

India will be eager for a game and level the series after the Kotla setback and the third T20I will be held at Nagpur, and which will be followed by the Test series and the matches will be held at Indore and Kolkata.

The Test at the Eden Gardens is scheduled to be a day-night Test, the first in the history of India and Bangladesh.

However, India will be keen to have game at Rajkot so that they can look at some of the flaws in the team line-up especially a middle-order that lacks in fire power.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
