India vs Combined County XI 3-Day Warm-up match: Date, Time, Venue, Live streaming info

Prior to that, the Indian team has been undergoing an extensive net session at the Durham County Cricket Club from Saturday, preparing in earnest for the marquee Test series against England.

Besides Kohli and his limited overs deputy Rohit, one-down batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and KL Rahul also hit the nets, as they trained to tackle a challenge that is expected to test their skills against the moving ball when they stand up to the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer. The five-match Test series starts on August 4.

The Kohli-led Indian side is playing a practice match against the Combined Counties from July 20 and it was materialised after the BCCI made a request to their English counterparts.

India, who straightaway jumped into the World Test Championship (WTC) final without having any match practice last month, were beaten by a well-prepared New Zealand side that had already played a two-match Test series against the hosts England.

Earlier this week, explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and the team's throwdown specialist Dayanand Garani tested positive for COVID-19.

Garani's positive report came on Thursday and other members of the India squad and the coaching staff, who were in contact with him, were isolated after that.

Bowling coach Bharat Arun, reserve wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha and India's standby opener Abhimanyu Easwaran are the three members of the Indian contingent in UK who have been isolated.

All three have tested negative for the virus, but have to follow the UK Government's Health Safety Protocol and stay in isolation.

Pant, Garani, Arun, Saha, and Easwaran are all in London and did not travel with the rest of the Indian contingent to Durham. Both Pant and Saha are set to miss the practice, leaving Rahul to don the big gloves against Combined Counties.

Besides nets, the Indian players also underwent strength and mobility sessions as they regrouped for their upcoming challenges in England.

So, here's some essential info live India time and telecast details.

Match day: July 20, Tuesday

Match time: 3.30 PM IST

Live telecast & Live streaming: Not available either in India or England.

Where to watch: YouTube Channel of Durham Cricket.

Commentators: Mark Church, Kevin Howells, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala.