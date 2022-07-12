India vs England 1st ODI Highlights: Sensational Bumrah guides hosts to a massive win to take 1-0 lead

Chasing a paltry 111, Team India reached home in 18.4 as captain Rohit led from the front and slammed his 45th ODI fifty. Dhawan - who made his comeback - hit the winning runs for his team as no England bowler could trouble the senior openers. Indian batters made small work of the run chase and take a massive confidence booster.

Rohit (76* off 58 balls) and Shikhar (31* off 54) shared the 18th century stand in the 50-over format and also completed a partnership of 5000-plus runs between them in the ODIs. Exploiting the overcast conditions and the grass on the pitch, Bumrah and his new-ball bowling partner Mohammed Shami bowled menacingly and the English batters had no answer to them.

Bumrah - who picked up a couple of wickets in his first over of the match - bowled ruthlessly and bagged four wickets inside the first powerplay. Shami (3/31) and Prasidh Krishna (1/26) were the other wicket-takers as fast bowlers accounted for all ten wickets, only the second time Indian pacers achieved this feat on English soil. Team India will take the confidence from this game to the second ODI which will be played at The Lord's.

Lowest ODI team totals of all time; England register their lowest ODI total against India

Earlier in the day, India skittled out England for 110 after inviting the hosts to bat first considering the overcast conditions and grass on the pitch. Justifying the captain's decision, Indian bowlers, especially Bumrah, exploited the conditions perfectly.

1

51782

Bumrah ended with dream figures of six for 19 in 7.2 overs and in the process became the first Indian pacer to take five or more wickets in an ODI in England. It was also England's lowest total against India. The ball was swinging and seaming around at a good pace, making Bumrah and Mohammad Shami (3/31) all the more lethal.

Jason Roy's (0) struggle continued as he played on while attempting an expansive drive from a full and wide ball off Bumrah. Roy had little idea about the booming inswingers Bumrah unleashed before getting his number.

Two balls later, the in-form Joe Root (0) was expecting another fast inswinger but Bumrah got one to rise outside the off-stump that took an edge on its way to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for a double-wicket maiden over.

Shami too got into the act from the other end and surprised Ben Stokes (0) with a back-of-length delivery that seamed back in sharply to take the inside edge and Pant took a spectacular one-hand catch.

It turned out to be a busy day for the India wicketkeeper who took his second one-handed catch to get rid of the dangerous Jonny Bairstow (7), giving Bumrah his third wicket.

Bumrah soon made it 26 for five as Liam Livingstone (0) charged down the track to upset the bowler's rhythm but ended up playing around a fast and swinging yorker on the leg stump.

England skipper Jos Buttler (30 off 32) showed positive intent to get his team out of the hole but played one too many considering the game situation.

Brought back into the attack, Shami went for a short ball and Buttler mistimed the pull to be caught at deep square leg, leaving England tottering at 59 for seven.

India playing four pacers including Hardik Pandya and Prasidh Krishna also helped the visitors maintain the pressure.

A ninth-wicket partnership for 35 runs between David Willey (21 off 26) and Bryson Carse (15 off 26) allowed England to get past their lowest total, 86, made against Australia back in 2001. Bumrah came back into the attack to pick his second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket. It was no surprise that he got to the milestone with a yorker that was too good for Carse.

(With inputs from PTI)