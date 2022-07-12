India vs England, 1st ODI: Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Pre-Match Comments; Virat Kohli misses

Toss Update: India captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and invited Buttler to bat first. Virat Kohli - who suffered a groin injury during the 3rd T20I in Nottingham - is not playing today and Shreyas Iyer will bat at number three in his stead.

Pitch Report: There's a green tinge of grass. The ball will come on nicely and there might be some seam movement initially. This wicket has extra bounce too.

Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley



India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Pre-match comments:

Rohit Sharma: We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover and it's overcast as well. I guess sun will be out in sometime. We want to have a score in front of us. Shami, Bumrah - those guys can swing the ball. It's important to take wickets upfront and put brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters, two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3.

Jos Buttler: We would have done the same thing, we would have bowled first. I am learning a lot about myself, and about my role. Looking forward to the ODI series, it has been a great learning experience. It's great to welcome those guys back. They (Root, Bairstow, Stokes) are few of the best players in the world. There are a lot of selfless guys in the team, that will be exactly the same today.

Suryakumar Yadav, centurion in 3rd T20I: I think am really happy with how things went about in the T20Is. There was a slight opportunity to take the team across the line (in the third T20I), it was very close, but a good learning for me going forward. It was important to take that positive road, I wasn't thinking about anything else. I wanted to be fearless, really happy with that knock.