India vs England, 1st Test, Day 1: Bumrah, Siraj bag a wicket each as morning session stands shared

India pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj picked up a wicket each in the morning session after England captain Joe Root elected to bat first. Bumrah gave India a bright start as he dismissed opener Rory Burns for a duck on the fourth delivery of the match.

It was a brilliant delivery from Bumrah as he brilliantly set up Burns by starting with outswingers and bowled an inswinger to trap the southpaw leg before for a nought. The batsman went upstairs to review it but in vain as the ball-tracking showed all three reds.

Later, Zak Crawley along with Dominic Sibley steadied the ship with gritty innings and prevented the loss of any wickets in the next 20 overs. The duo stitched a partnership of 47 runs for the second wicket and it looked like the hosts will see through the entire session without losing any further wickets.

Mohammed Siraj - who is playing his first Test on English soil - got the wicket of set Crawley as he got the right-handed batsman caught behind for 27. However, credit for the wicket must be given to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who pleaded with captain Virat Kohli to go upstairs to review the caught-behind appeal. As Team India had lost its review in that very over, Kohli was reluctant to take the review but the ultra-edge confirmed there was a faint edge and the on-field umpire had to reverse his decision.

The rest of the Indian pacers, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur remained wicketless in the morning session. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja wasn't introduced in the attack by the India skipper as the pacers kept bowling in tandem in the morning session.

Earlier in the day, England captain Joe Root won the toss and opted to bat against with visitors keeping seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin out of the playing XI to shore up their batting. KL Rahul is set to open with Rohit Sharma while pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj replaced Ashwin and Ishant Sharma from the last Test match.