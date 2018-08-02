India Vs England, 1st Test, Highlights: Kohli's masterful century limits damage on Day 2

Birmingham, Aug 2: Virat Kohli took a giant stride towards exorcising the ghosts of 2014 with a masterful century as he singlehandedly pulled India out of the woods against England on an eventful second day of the first Test.
At stumps, England were 9 for 1 in their second innings with an overall lead of 22 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Cook for a duck in an action replay of the first innings. The left-handed veteran batsman missed to read the line and the ball breached his defences.
Kohli's 149, which will rank amongst one of the finest hundreds by an Indian batsman on English soil, enabled the visitors to reach 274 thereby bringing down the first innings deficit to only 13 runs. England had scored 287 in their first essay.
Interestingly, Kohli's 149 in a single innings is 15 runs more than his aggregate of 134 runs in 10 knocks during the disastrous tour of 2014.
The day certainly belonged to Kohli, whose dogged determination for a course correction was evident during an innings where he scored more than fifty per cent of his team's runs even as he was booed by England fans for his version of 'mic drop' celebrations on the first day.
He got a couple of reprieves early in his innings but his intent to scrap it out under overcast conditions with an incisive Sam Curran (4/74), wily James Anderson (2/41) and relentless Ben Stokes (2/73) asking probing questions, stood out.
His 22nd Test hundred had 22 boundaries and a six and the unbridled joy on competing for the coveted hundred was palpable as he let out a wild roar and kissed his wedding ring. He was beaten but he looked unfazed. He covered the swing, the footwork was more assured whenever he met the ball on the front foot.
Kohli's innings is worth its weight in gold simply because of the situation the team was in. Dhawan and Murali Vijay (20) did the hard work of seeing off the new ball with a 50-run stand but it all went awry after that.
Curran used conditions to good effect as he trapped Vijay leg before, got KL Rahul (4) to play a lazy shot and then Dhawan edged one to the slip cordon.
Ajinkya Rahane (15) and Dinesh Karthik (0) joined the procession to make it 100 for 5 before Hardik Pandya (22) added 48 with his skipper. But the most effective support came from NOs 10 and 11.
Ishant Sharma (5) added 35 with his skipper running those cheeky singles while Umesh Yadav (1) blocked 15 deliveries only to find his skipper cut loose at the other end.
Finally, he was the last man out trying to cut Adil Rashid and got a standing ovation from the crowd. In the morning, Curran had taken three wickets in the space of eight balls to reduce India to 76-3 at lunch.
Vijay was solid as usual, leaving the ball well, while Dhawan looked to play down the ground. It helped that Anderson and Broad bowled fuller early in their spells and didn't get the ball to move around as much as the Indian pacers did on day one.
Additionally, they looked to rotate the strike as much as possible, going for quick singles even if this approach looked dangerous from the outside. It didn't help matters that England lost an early review as Anderson's loud appeal was turned down, with DRS ruling in favour of the umpire's decision.
It was almost an easy-going partnership for the opening duo as they brought up 50 off just 70 balls before the drama began. Curran hit the perfect length as the first-change bowler and immediately trapped Vijay lbw in the 14th over.
Umpire Aleem Dar turned it down, but DRS overturned the decision as England finally got their breakthrough. It became 54-2 in three balls as number three batsman KL Rahul (4) played a loose shot and diverted a thick inside edge onto his stumps. It brought out Kohli who was booed on his walk to the crease.
Curran made it a quick triple blow as Dhawan was caught at second slip in the 16th over. Things could have been worse as three balls later, Kohli (on 0*) edged Anderson to Jos Buttler at gully with the fielder failing to latch onto a tough chance despite putting in a fine dive.
Anderson improved his length and troubled Kohli for the next two overs before Rashid brought things to a close in this session. This was after India quickly wrapped up the English innings, who lost their last seven wickets for a mere 71 runs.
As it happened:
Wicket! Action Replay! Alastair Cook has been cleaned up by R Ashwin for duck. The left-handed opener has been dismissed in a similar fashion like the first innings. England are 9/1 i 3.4 overs and that brings an end to an eventful day. England lead India by 22 runs.
Innings Break! England will now come out to bat in the second innings. Cook and Jennings will come to open the hosts' innings.
Bravo @imVkohli or an innings of great character, calibre and exotic strokeplay towards the end. India finish 13 runs behind, but England have come under pressure— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 2, 2018
Finally! England have managed to get Virat Kohli's wicket. Adil Rashid gets the prized wicket as Kohli tried to cut him but found Stuart Broad at point. India all out for 274 and they trail by mere 13 runs in the first innings.
Been a privilege to have seen this innings from Virat Kohli.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 2, 2018
50-run stand between Kohli and Umesh for the final wicket and India now trail by 19 runs against England (287).
A brilliant hundred from Kohli. Scored more in this first innings than he did in 10 innings in 2014. Added 99 so far with Shami, Ishant and Yadav , who have scored 8 between them. #ENGIND pic.twitter.com/POeNkl9Oip— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 2, 2018
Kohli betters his record in England.
Virat Kohli in England:— Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 2, 2018
2014 - 134 runs in ten inngs (Avg 13.40)
2018 - Batting on 135* in the first innings of the series#ENGvIND
250 comes up for India with a boundary off Kohli's bat. The Indian skipper has shifted his gears as they narrow the deficit.
This majestic Kohli knock ranks alongside Gavaskar The Oval 1979 and Dravid Headingley 2002 for sure— Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) August 2, 2018
BCCI hails Kohli's Ton!
💯— BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2018
Take a bow, #KingKohli.#TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli announces his arrival in the series. Scores his first hundred in England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/mHTnDaw5Qr
Century! Virat Kohli brings up his 22nd Test ton and first in England. This has been one of his best innings of his career as the Modern Day legend showed grit and patience.
Indian players to score atleast one century in each of the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries in Tests:— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 2, 2018
Sachin Tendulkar
Rahul Dravid
Mohammad Azharuddin
VIRAT KOHLI*#ENGvIND
Wicket! Ishant Sharma is trapped in front by Rashid for 5 and India lose their 9th wicket. Had the batsman reviewed it, he would have been saved. India: 217/9 in 64 overs.
A review would have saved Ishant there...— Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) August 2, 2018
200 comes up for India with two consecutive boundaries in the 57th over. He's now looking to shift his gears to score some quick runs before the tailenders fall prey to England pacers.
Kohli in ODI mode now batting with the tail. 83 no. Giving it the charge. Great viewing— Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) August 2, 2018
Wicket! Another scalp of Anderson as Mohammed Shami (2) edges him and Malan takes the catch at slip. India's tail has been exposed and all Kohli could do is either shield them or watch them perish from the non-striker's end. India: 182/8.
Anderson and Curran are bowling in tandem as hosts look to wrap up India's innings as early as possible and take a considerable lead as the tail enders are now batting with the Indian captain.
Wicket! Ravichandran Ashwin is clean bowled by James Anderson for 10 with a beauty. India are 169/7 now.
GONE! Jimmy finally finds reward in a tireless effort, seeking out Ashwin's off pole. India 169-7. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/fvHGUq6HTr— The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) August 2, 2018
Match Resumes after tea break. India would look to add some runs in the final session of the day.
It's Tea Time! India have reached 160/6 at the end of 2nd session. Kohli has completed his maiden Test half-century on the English soil but India still struggle as they are 127 runs behind the hosts. He's being accompanied by Ashwin at 6*.
Curren creating difficult angles by using the crease cleverly. Subtle variations even making batsman like Kohli cautious.— Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) August 2, 2018
Fifty! Virat Kohli brings up his fifty off 100 deliveries. This is his maiden Test half-century on the English soil and the Indian batting mainstay has shown his class.
50 - Virat Kohli has converted 12 of 18 Test 50s into 100s since the start of 2015; the best rate of any batsman to reach 50 more than once in that time (67%). Knack. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/rX6vURFyD4— OptaJim (@OptaJim) August 2, 2018
Wicket! Fourth scalp for Sam Curran as he traps Hardik Pandya in front with a perfect yorker. The all-rounder has to depart for 22 but not before wasting the DRS.
That was a serious delivery by @surreycricket @CurranSM 👏🏿👏🏿— Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) August 2, 2018
Four! Virat Kohli hits a brilliant cover drive off Broad and reaches 43. This is his highest Test score on English soil.
Virat Kohli has just driven Broad through point for four. Across his career, he's scored more heavily through this zone against pace every year - as shown in this graphic. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/z1VGIp8cqn— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 2, 2018
Just one run conceded by Broad from that over. India reach 117/5 after 37 overs against England. They are still living on the edge as the conditions are favouring seamers.
After 32 overs, India reach 102/5 against England. Sensational display of bowling from England pacers, Indian batsmen are facing the heat of a spirited bowling.
Dropped and Dropped! Kohli gets a breather off Anderson as Malan puts him down at slip. Cook drops Hardik Pandya at slip on the very next ball. Indians are living on the edge.
Bowled! After Curran, Ben Stokes is on fire. He's cleaned up Dinesh Karthik for duck. India are 100/5. They are in deep trouble.
Wicket! Ajinkya Rahane edges Ben Stokes and he's caught at slip cordon by Keaton Jennings for 15. The vice-captain pays the price for going for the ball. India are 100 for four.
Feel a collapse is Imminent ...... #ENGvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 2, 2018
India have reached 96/3 after 26 overs. 5 overs have been bowled in the post lunch session and English bowlers are testing the patience of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane. The battle between James Anderson and Kohli is worth watching.
That's lunch! India are 76/3 after 21 overs and they still trail by 211 runs. They Indian batting top order has been rattled by 20-year-old Sam Curran who got all three wickets.
Sam Curran take a bow! 🙌— ICC (@ICC) August 2, 2018
The left-armer has taken three wickets in eight balls - both openers and KL Rahul - and India, who were 50/0, take Lunch at 76/3.
He is 20 years old. What a talent!#ENGvIND LIVE 👇https://t.co/jre8L0pd2t pic.twitter.com/9hIIegRI1e
Kohli gets off the mark but not in style!
Kohli off the mark thick edge just short of Buttler at gully. Fascinating Test cricket— Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) August 2, 2018
Wicket! Sam Curran is on fire as he's removed well-set Shikhar Dhawan for 26. India's top three are back into the pavilion and they have now slumped to 59/3.
Didn't swing at the start but Curran is getting a slightly older ball to do a lot more. India need a big partnership here— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 2, 2018
KL Rahul - the new man in is also gone - he's dismissed for 4. Sam Curran is on fire and he's got two in two balls. Suddenly India are in looking in some sort of trouble.
What an opportunity squandered by K L Rahul, chasing a wide delivery and playing on. India's batting under the pump. All eyes naturally on Kohli now. What a big innings this is for him!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 2, 2018
Wicket! Murali Vijay has to depart for 20 as he's trapped in front by Sam Curran. England use their DRS to perfection. India 50/1.
50 run opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay. This has been a positive start for the visitors so far.
India have played 19% false shots so far, well above the Test average of 14%. They have enjoyed a degree of fortune, and England may well have to take an early look at Rashid. #ENGvIND— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 2, 2018
India looking very comfortable on 44/0 at drinks in response to hosts' 287 all out. Some glorious drives so far from the bats of Murali Vijay (16*) and Shikhar Dhawan (19*). Sam Curran was introduced by Root in the 10th over as the first bowling change.
At the end of 6th over, India reach 24/0 against England (287). Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan are going a run rate of 4, but the pair of Stuart Broad and James Anderson are probing them with their line and length.
Review Wasted! England lose one of their DRS quite early as Joe Root went upstairs in a haste to review the LBW call against Murali Vijay off James Anderson. The ball tracking showed the ball leaving the leg stump.
❌ NOT OUT ❌— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 2, 2018
England lose a review as Anderson's delivery going down leg side. India 13/0.
Watch Live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event or follow here: https://t.co/L32u1Lmg29 pic.twitter.com/0hNoWbI1Lw
Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay are out into the middle to start innings. James Anderson starts with the new ball for the hosts. This is going to be quite a battle.
What happens today when India bat could be the deciding passage of play not just for this Test, but perhaps the series...— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 2, 2018
No real resistance this morning, just the ten balls it took for India to take the last wicket that they needed. Movement away off the pitch and no footwork from Curran and he succeeds only in feathering an easy catch through to Karthik who makes amends for last night's drop.
Wicket! That's the end of England's innings as Mohammed Shami dismisses Sam Curran in the second over of the day's play. England score 287/10 in 89.4 overs.
Played a 'fraction' wide there #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/AwUEyr1MmP— Ian Pont (@Ponty100mph) August 2, 2018
Virender Sehwag lauded India for brilliant show on Day 1.
A very good beginning to the test series for India. Ashwin bowled beautifully and so did Shami and that brilliant run out of Root by Kohli was the turning point of the day. From 216-3, Eng 285-9. May we carry the momentum with the bat tomorrow and dominate England #ENGvIND— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2018
All Eyes on Kohli-Anderson Face-off!
Day Two at Edgbaston will most likely see the most recent chapter in the Virat Kohli v James Anderson soap opera. In England, Kohli averages just 4.75 against Anderson - can he overcome the past today? #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/7zUuWQ4kdj— The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 2, 2018
