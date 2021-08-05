India vs England, 1st Test, Day 2: Visitors lose Pujara, Kohli, Rahane cheaply before bad light stops play

The Indians lost Cheteshwar Pujara (4), Virat Kohli (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (5) in the afternoon session while KL Rahul scored an unbeaten 57 not out while Rishabh Pant was batting on 7* before the umpires signalled the players to head towards the pavilion due to bad light.

After picking up the prized wicket of top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara soon after the lunch break, James Anderson dismissed captain Kohli for a duck and broke into celebration. It was a peach of a delivery from the legendary pacer as he started the season on a dominant note against India's batting mainstay.

Kohli - who walked into the middle after top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara once again fell cheaply - thus claimed an unwanted record of scoring most ducks as a captain for India in the Test format. Kohli has now been dismissed on nine occasions and surpassed his predecessor MS Dhoni - who failed to get off the mark on eight occasions in the red-ball format.

Underfire Pujara once again failed to make an impression with the bat as he was caught behind by Jos Buttler when he edged Anderson for four. The right-handed batsman had survived a leg-before decision a little back by taking DRS and overturned the umpire's decision. The ball was missing the stumps and the umpire had to change his decision.

Later, Indians were dealt with a massive jolt when their vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was run out for 5. A direct hit from Jonny Bairstow found Rahane way short of the crease after on-strike batsman KL Rahul sent the non-striker back.

Later, Rahul - who made his comeback in the Test side after a gap of two years - scored a composed half-century and remained unbeaten on 57* with India's last recognised batsman Pant before the bad light stopped play.

Earlier in the day, India lost their first wicket for 97 when Rohit Sharma was caught at deep mid-wicket while trying to pull Ollie Robinson at the stroke of lunch break.