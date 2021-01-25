India vs England 1st Test: Find the best Playing 11 of India for Chennai Test

1. Rohit Sharma

Rohit did not have a particularly great Test series personally against Australia apart from a 52 at Sydney. He was returning from an injury lay-off and took time to look part of it, and will get a chance to return to his best in home conditions.

2. Shubman Gill

After scores of 31, 50 and 91 in three of his first four Test innings, Gill is almost certain to get an extension as opener in the home series against England. More than the runs, the composure he showed against the Aussies was impeccable.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara

India's bedrock will be back in action after blunting the Aussies in Sydney and Brisbane in particular. England bowlers will not cherish that sight for sure.

4. Virat Kohli

Kohli might be itching to have a go after missing the three Tests against Australia because of the paternity leave. The latest father on the block will want to make his return to the India side a grand one too.

5. Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane guided India to a Test series win in Australia, and the pragmatism he showed amidst injuries to several key players will be remembered till eternity. He won't be captaining the side but his presence will have that huge fillip to the side.

6. Rishabh Pant

The 97 at Sydney and the unbeaten 89 at the Gabba might have sealed his spot in the Test side ahead of Wriddhiman Saha, despite his continued sloppiness as a wicketkeeper. Pant will get a chance at least for the next couple of Tests to push his credentials further.

7. Hardik Pandya

With Ravindra Jadeja unavailable for the series with a finger injury and the surgery that followed, the management has drafted in Hardik into the side. He can score quick runs down the order and can pluck wickets with his medium pace, though his readiness to bowl will be watched monitored closely.

8. R Ashwin

Ashwin was immense with bat and ball against the Australia. He kept Steve Smith under check for a good part, and played that draw-earning 39 at Sydney. Back on home turf, he could be doubly dangerous. His recovery from a back strain will be closely watched.

9. Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav

Sundar had a fine series Down Under, making some important contributions with bat and ball. He should get the nod unless the management wants to give a go for chinaman bowler Kuldeep, who warmed benches against Australia.

10. Jasprit Bumrah / Mohammad Siraj

Bumrah missed the Brisbane Test because of an abdomen niggle, and the management will hope that the pace spearhead has recovered enough to take his place. They also have the option of fielding Siraj or Shardul Thakur if Bumrah needs more time to get fit.

11. Ishant Sharma

Ishant was recovered from the side strain just in time for the series against Australia but the BCCI kept him under wraps to increase his ability to take the burden of international cricket. The veteran should be back in the pack.