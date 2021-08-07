India vs England, 1st Test: KL Rahul wants to challenge himself and grab opportunity

India was bowled out for 278 in the first innings after the last wicket added 33 runs. Ollie Robinson picked five wickets, while James Anderson bagged four wickets.

For India, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja registered half-centuries and bowlers added some crucial runs as visitors took a lead of 95 runs in the first innings.

"Anything in the last two years I have learned is that you have to be ready to do anything. This was another opportunity for me to go out there and challenge. All the Test cricket that I have played so far, I have opened all my life. I know how to go about my innings. I wanted to go out there and grab the opportunity," said Rahul during a virtual press conference conducted at the end of Day 3 of the ongoing Test at Trent Bridge.

"Look, quite honestly I do not sit and think too much about it. When you are playing a team sport, you have to be ready to do anything the team asks of you. That was how I was raised by my coaches, they told me that you need to be an all-conditions player and you need to perform for your team when they need you. I take it as a challenge each time, sometimes it comes off and sometimes it does not, but it makes you learn about your batting, I enjoy the challenges," he added.

Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley scored 11 and 9 runs respectively before persistent rain forced play to be called off in Nottingham. England is still trailing by 70 runs in their second innings.

"It was a good wicket, I would not say it was unplayable or anything, having to play against the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad in these conditions is no batter's dream. I love challenges and I wanted to challenge myself and do the best I can. Having played here four years ago, I learned a few things from that tour, I worked on it," said Rahul.

"It is challenging to play here. As I said, England has world-class bowling attack. Anybody who watches and knows cricket, they are aware how skillful Anderson and Broad are. It is challenging to play against them, but I enjoy playing here, it keeps you on your toes. I love playing here in the UK," he added.

Talking about the pitch now and whether a result is possible with the inclement weather around, Rahul said: "Taking first innings lead was very important after bundling out England cheaply. Our focus was to get to 183 first. Test cricket in England, things keep happening every hour, I just hope we bowl with the same discipline we showed in the first innings.

The 95-run lead is good, for now, bowlers have a clear role and they have to go out there and bowl with discipline."