India vs England 2021: Second Test in Chennai to allow 50 per cent fans

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) Secretary RS Ramasaamy confirmed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given it the go ahead to fill half of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk for the second Test.

"We'll have 50 per cent crowd for the second Test," Ramasaamy told ANI news agency, while confirming that TNCA has got the final approval from the BCCI to allow fans to come in.

Earlier, a BCCI official had confirmed that fans would be allowed inside the Motera Stadium for the third and fourth Tests.

India vs England 2021: Motera stadium to allow fans?

Seeing is believing, was what England fast bowler Jofra Archer had to say when his reaction was sought on spectators being allowed at Chepauk for the second Test.

With the latest government notification allowing 50 per cent spectators inside a sporting arena, the TNCA officially announced the decision to let fans in.

Won't believe till I see fans walking in: Archer on crowd being allowed for 2nd Test

"Well, till it happens I won't believe it. Last eight months have been just as crazy and we've been made a mere promise of fans returning and something like that hasn't come off. So till I actually see the fans walk in, I won't believe it," Archer said.

The first two games of the four-match Test series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

Much is at stake in the four-match series which is part of the inaugural World Test Championship series.

With New Zealand having made it to the final, India are England are battling for the second spot with the hosts favourite to make it to the final to be held at Lord's from June 18 to 22.