Cricket
India vs England 2021: Wasim Jaffer's message to benched Kuldeep Yadav

By
Wasim Jaffer's message to benched Kuldeep Yadav

Chennai, February 7: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer on Sunday (February 7) said that he cannot help but feel sad for left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was not selected for the ongoing first Test against England in Chennai.

Despite losing Axar Patel through injury on the eve of the first Test, India picked Shahbaz Nadeem in the playing XI ahead of Kuldeep. Nadeem who was in the reserves initially was added to the squad after Axar's injury and he straight away got a chance to play the match.

While many experts questioned the decision of not picking Kuldeep, Jaffer as well took to social media to express his view on the omission of the left-arm chinaman bowler and adviced him to not lose hope.

"Can't help but feel sad for @imkuldeep18. Since August he's been travelling from one bio-bubble to another but hasn't really got a chance to showcase his talent. But don't lose hope Kuldeep. You have done it before and I'm sure given an opportunity you will do it again. #INDvsENG," tweeted Jaffer.

The Indian team selected three spinners (Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Washington Sundar) for the Chennai Test against England, leaving Kuldeep on the bench. Kuldeep was also part of India's squad for the series against Australia, but did not feature in a single Test there as well.

Earlier, former England skipper Michael Vaughan lashed out at the Indian team management for making the 'ridiculous' decision of ignoring a match-winner like Kuldeep.

Vaughan tweeted, "Ridiculous decision by #India not to play @imkuldeep18!!! If he isn't going to play at home with the injuries they have when is he going to play!!!"

ENG 578/10 (190.1) vs IND
Story first published: Sunday, February 7, 2021, 11:07 [IST]
