India vs England 2022, Stats & Records: Full Series Results, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 100s, Best Bowling

But the year long gap has changed the nucleus of both the sides quite dramatically. India has appointed a new set of captain and head coach and support staff.

Most notably, then skipper Virat Kohli was replaced with Rohit Sharma while Rahul Dravid has stepped in for Ravi Shastri.

On their part, England too have underwent structural changes as Ben Stokes has taken the reins of England from Joe Root while Brendon McCullum has assumed the team’s charge instead of Chris Silverwood as the head coach.

So, here we are looking back at the stats from an age-old India vs England rivalry that started from 1932.

1. India vs England Test series results from 1932 1932: England beat India 1-0 1933: England beat India 2-0 1936: England beat India 2-0 1946: England beat India 1-0 1951: Series drawn 1-1 1952: England beat India 3-0 1959: England beat India 5-0 1961/62: India beat England 2-0 1963/64: Sereis drawn 0-0 1967: England beat India 3-0 1971: India beat England 1-0 1972/73: India beat England: 2-1 1974: England beat India 3-0 1976: England beat India 3-1 1979: England beat India 1-0 1981/82: India beat England 1-0 1982: England beat India 1-0 1984/85: England beat India 2-1 1986: India beat England 2-0 1990: England beat India 1-0 1992/93: India beat England 3-0 1996: England beat India 1-0 2001/02: India beat England 1-0 2002: Series drawn 1-1 2005/06: Series drawn 1-1 2007: India beat England 1-0 2008/09: India beat England 1-0 2011: England beat India 4-0 2012: England beat India 2-1 2014: England beat India 3-1 2016/17: India beat England 4-0 2018: England beat India 4-1 2020/21: India beat England 3-1. 2. India vs England Test series summary Series: 34; India won: 11; Eng won: 19; Draw: 4. In India: Total: 16, Ind Won: 8, Eng won: 5, Draw: 3 In England: Total: 18, Ind Won: 3; Eng won: 14, Draw: 1. 3. India vs England Test batting records Highest total: India: 759/7 decl England: 710/7 decl Lowest total: India: 42/9 England: 101 all out Total 100s: India: 101 England: 121 Most 100s: Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Alastair Cook: 7 each. Most runs: India: SR Tendulkar: M: 32, R: 2535, Avg: 51.73. England: Alastair Cook: M: 30, R: 2431, Avg: 47.67. 4. India vs England Test bowling records Most wickets: India: BS Chandrasekhar: M: 23: W: 95 England: James Anderson: M: 27, W: 110 BBI: India: 8/55 by Vinoo Mankad England: 8/31 by Fred Trueman BBM: India: 12/108 by Vinoo Mankad England: 13/106 by Ian Botham. Most Tests: India: Sunil Gavaskar: 38 England: Alastair Cook: 30