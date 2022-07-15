India vs England, 2nd ODI Highlights: Topley turns in record-breaking show as hosts hand India crushing defeat

After the Indian bowlers restricted England to 246, Topley turned in the best figures by an England player in ODI cricket to guide England to a comfortable victory and level the three-match series 1-1. Topley became only the second England player to pocket six wickets in an ODI game.

India vs England 2nd ODI: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-Match Presentation, Stats

With just 246 to defend, Topley handed the hosts a strong start as he removed both openers cheaply. While India skipper Rohit Sharma fell for a duck, Dhawan fell for just 9 as India was reduced to 27/2 in 8.5 overs.

Coming back into the side, Virat Kohli looked to steady the ship, before David Willey, who impressed with the bat earlier, pocketed the prized scalp of Kohli. After the visitors top-order collapsed, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav put up India's highest partnership for the day, scoring 42 off 54 for the fifth wicket.

But the England bowlers churned out a clinical show to bowl India out for just 146 in 38.5 overs. While Topley turned in the best figures of 6/24, Willey, Brydon Carse, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone picked up a wicket apiece to bowl out India.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers once again put up a strong show as the visitors bowled England out for 246 at Lord's.

After the pacers led the attack in the first ODI to bowl England out for a paltry 110, it was legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal who led the attack in the second game of the three-match series, to put India in the driver's seat. The Indian bowlers put up a comprehensive show as they restricted the hosts to under 250.

After being sent into bat by Rohit Sharma, the England openers handed the hosts a strong start, stitching together an opening partnership of 41 off 53. All-rounder Hardik Pandya handed India the first breakthrough as Suryakumar Yadav picked up a simple catch at deep backward square-leg to remove Jason Roy for 23 off 33.

Despite losing Roy, England stayed the course as they were steady at 72/1. But then came Chahal and England once again collapsed. From being 72/1 in the 15th over England lost 4 for 30 as Chahal picked up three. Mohammed Shami who picked up just one wicket, pocketed the important scalp of captain Jos Buttler.

After the flurry of wickets, Liam Livingstone (33) and Moeen Ali lifted England out of the woods as the pair steadied the ship with a sixth wicket stand of 46 off 45. Pandya picked up his second as he broke the stand, but that made way for David Willey, who stitched together the highest partnership for England in the match with Ali.

Willey and Ali took the score past 200 as they added 62 off 78 for the seventh wicket. As sub Shreyas Iyer picked up a clean catch to break the stand, Bumrah handed India the important wicket.

Prasidh Krishna picked up his first as a perfect yorker from Bumrah ended England's innings with an over to spare. While Chahal was the highest wickettaker, turning in figures of 4/47, Bumrah (2/49) and Pandya (2/28) pocketed two each. Shami (1/48) and Krishna (1/53) picked up a wicket each as the Indian bowlers once again churned out a solid show.

With the three-match series level, the decider is set to be played in Manchester on Sunday (July 17).