India vs England, 2nd ODI: Records tumble as Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes guide England to big win

While Bairstow was impressive in his stupendous knock of 124, Stokes' blistering knock helped the tourists pull-off their fifth-highest run chase in the ODIs. Chasing a target of 337, England - who were deprived of the services of their skipper Eoin Morgan due to injury - reached home with 39 balls to spare and record a convincing win.

India vs England 2nd ODI: Stokes, Bairstow onslaught blows away hosts in big run chase to level series

Bairstow and Jason Roy put on 110 for the first wicket to lay the foundations, with the former then enjoying a front-row seat for the Stokes show as they combined for 175 runs. It meant that, by the time Stokes and Bairstow fell in consecutive overs, England only required another 50 to seal the win, with Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone finishing things off.

The fireworks of England batting performance in the run chase eclipsed KL Rahul's knock of 108 and Rishabh Pant 40-ball 77 which guided the hosts 336-6 in 50 overs.

Here are the records and stats from the match:

# This is the first time England have chased a 300+ target in ODIs with more than 6 overs remaining.

# Having brought up his 50 off 40 deliveries, Ben Stokes added another 49 from only 12.

# The explosive left-handed batsman was unlucky to get out for 99.

# Stokes' dismissal by Bhuvneshwar Kumar denied him the third-fastest century in ODIs for England.

# His knock was laced with 10 Sixes.

# Most sixes conceded by an Indian bowler in an ODI (where ball by ball data is available):

8 Kuldeep Yadav v England (Pune 2021)

7 R Vinay Kumar v Australia (Bengaluru 2013)

# India's spinners (Kuldeep and Krunal) in the 2nd ODI: 16-0-156-0.

# Together the Indian spinners conceded 14 sixes.

# Highest economy rate by spinners in ODI innings (minimum: 15 overs of spin)

10.05 by NZ vs England, Oval, 2015

09.75 by India vs England, Pune, March 2021*

09.05 by India vs Australia, MCG, 2012

# India (362/1) successfully chased Australia's 359/5 at Jaipur in 2013 by 39 balls to spare. On March 26, England (337/4) successfully chased India's 336/6 at Pune by 39 balls to spare.

# Since World Cup 2015, England openers have put 15 hundred-run partnerships at a strike-rate of 100-plus, the most by any team in ODIs. Next is Australia (10) and Sri Lanka (8).

# Most sixes in an ODI:

46 West Indies v England in February 2019

38 India v Australia in November 2013

34 India v England March 2021.

# 13th century-stand between Bairstow and Jason Roy in the ODIs.