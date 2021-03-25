India vs England, 2nd ODI: Statistical preview: Virat Kohli eyes rare milestone, hosts domination

India have clear edge as England have lost their last five series in India and skipper Virat Kohli too will be looking to achieve some personal milestones. Here are some vital stats.

1. This is the 10th time India have hosted a men's multi-game bilateral ODI series versus England; the tourists have only mustered one victory across those previous series in India (D2 L6), England have lost each of the last five series there against them.

2. England are looking to avoid back-to-back multi-game men's ODI bilateral series defeats for the first time since 2014 when they lost three such series in succession (two against Sri Lanka and one versus India); Eoin Morgan's men are 1-0 down in this three-match series.

3. India have only suffered three defeats in their last 22 completed men's ODI games played at home versus England (W18, T1); they have registered five victories in their last six men's ODI matches in India (L1), they had endured a four-match losing streak on home soil before this current run.

4. England come into this match having tasted defeat in back-to-back men's ODI matches, they have not lost three in a row since February 2016.

5. England batsmen have the highest strike rate of any Test-playing nation during the opening 10 overs in men's ODI games since the start of 2018 (100.4); the tourists ended the opening powerplay on 89-0 compared to the 39-0 recorded by India last time out in Pune (23 March 2021).

6. England seamers recorded six full toss deliveries between them in the men's ODI series opener (23 March 2021); India's seam bowlers did not log one between them, however.

7. We have only seen 16 yorker-length deliveries across the white-ball matches played in this tour so far (five men's T20Is and one men's ODIs); only four of them have been bowled by India.

8. Virat Kohli (India) is one century away from equalling the record for most men's ODI tons in India (currently held by Sachin Tendulkar, 20) as well as being one shy of posting the joint-most hundreds in men's ODIs between India and England (currently Yuvraj Singh, four).

9. Jonny Bairstow (England) struck seven sixes in the series opener (23 March 2021), the joint-most he has ever recorded in an ODI innings; he has logged scores of 111 and 94 in his last two knocks against India.

10. Prasidh Krishna managed to record figures of 4/54 last time out at this very venue against England (23 March 2021), the best return by any bowler on men's ODI debut for India.

(With OPTA Inputs)