India vs England 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan make debuts as Virat Kohli elects to chase

Both Ishan and Suryakumar have been rewarded for their good performances in the domestic circuit and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two Kishan and Yadav play for the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

Head coach Rohit Sharma presented India caps to both the debutants and the entire team cheered for the duo in the huddle before the match. The hosts have dropped Shikhar Dhawan and all-rounder Axar Patel in the second T20I.

Meanwhile, India captain Virat Kohli had something to cheer about as he won the toss and elected to bowl first against England.

After winning the toss, Kohli said: "We are going to bowl first. Looks like the track was a bit up and down with no dew last game. So we feel better to bowl first and restrict. Dhawan is missing this game, Axar is not part as well. Suryakumar (Yadav) and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts."

THE SKY IS BLUE!

Congratulations to @surya_14kumar and @ishankishan51 for your India debuts. Richly deserved, go well! #IndvEng — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 14, 2021

Talking about his team's performance and the reason behind bowling first, the Indian captain said: "We are a side that is looking to get away from templates. If you lose the toss in a big World Cup game, you should embrace batting first as well. In the last 3-4 years, statistically, we have done well chasing, so want to get away from that if you are to go long in big tournaments."

I see @BCCI have taken the advice & got more @mipaltan players involved ... Very smart move ... #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 14, 2021

England captain Eoin Morgan after losing the toss said: "In T20 cricket it is a bit of an advantage to chase especially with the dew. But the dew generally sets in early and I don't think toss here will be a big factor. Another really good wicket in-store doesn't look high scoring but hopefully, we can put up a good enough score to challenge them. It's a huge opportunity to play pre World Cup in these conditions. One forced change, Mark Wood hasn't pulled up well, Tom Curran takes his place. We want to be versatile and as flexible as possible as a side."

Playing XIs:

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid.

India: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.