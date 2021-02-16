India vs England, 2nd Test: Bat longer, read length early, Trott's mantra for English batsmen

Trott cited how Dan Lawrence batted weathered the storm and is positive about England's batting in the fourth innings. "Plan is to remain positive and look for runs as it is the best way to go about things we saw how Daniel Lawrence batted the other day. He played his options nicely and see how far we can go," Trott told hosts' broadcasters Star Sports.

"It's up to each individual player who would have worked hard. Don't forget that they also have seam options and we have to combat that. Rotate strike, picking up length quickly and moving your feat obviously and just back your options," he added.

India skipper Virat Kohli played a gutsy knock of 62 while R Ashwin took the game away from England with a hundred.

"Depends really on their contact points and where they wanna get at close to the pitch of the ball or try and give much time to adjust to spin or bounce is, whether it is getting their feet to get out on spin when the ball is full rather or getting back to the stumps when the ball is shorter," said Trott.

"You watch everybody about their business to score runs to pick up few of their characteristics but then we have players to have their own characteristics who can go about the scoring of themselves," he added.

Ben Foakes was the lone survivor in the first innings for England and Trott wants his batsmen to emulate the wicketkeeper in the second essay. "It's always nice to see we can score runs on this we see how Foakes batted in the first innings and definitely we can some more of the same. This pitch is a lot of tricky," said Trott,