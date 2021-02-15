India vs England, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara's strange dismissal hurts India, see how!

Chennai, February 15: Cheteshwar Pujara is a rock-solid batsman and the opposition bowlers often will have to try that extra bit to earn his wicket, sometimes they also require a piece of luck two. England received a massive piece of luck then on Monday, the third day of the second Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday (February 15).
Pujara tried to flick off-spinner Moeen Ali but the ball's line was much straighter than the batsman expected and the ball reached Ollie Pope at short leg on the bounce. Pujara who left the crease with the momentum of his shot tried to get back to the crease ahead of Pope's throw back to Ben Foakes, the wicketkeeper.
In his effort to turn and reach the crease, Pujara unfortunately jammed the bat on the ground, and the bat fell from his hand. He tried to go past the line with his feet and hand but Foakes had disturbed the stumps well in advance.
Pujara had to walk back with some degree of disbelief. It was as much about the brilliance of Foakes behind the stumps and he displayed it again while effecting stumpings of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.