India vs England, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara's strange dismissal hurts India, see how!

Pujara tried to flick off-spinner Moeen Ali but the ball's line was much straighter than the batsman expected and the ball reached Ollie Pope at short leg on the bounce. Pujara who left the crease with the momentum of his shot tried to get back to the crease ahead of Pope's throw back to Ben Foakes, the wicketkeeper.

In his effort to turn and reach the crease, Pujara unfortunately jammed the bat on the ground, and the bat fell from his hand. He tried to go past the line with his feet and hand but Foakes had disturbed the stumps well in advance.

Pujara had to walk back with some degree of disbelief. It was as much about the brilliance of Foakes behind the stumps and he displayed it again while effecting stumpings of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant.