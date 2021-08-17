India vs England 2nd Test: Cricket fraternity salutes Kohli and team

India's world class pace attack pulled off an incredible heist with the bat and then followed it up with a magnificent performance with the ball to help India beat England by 151 runs on the final day of the second Test at the hallowed Lord's Cricket Ground to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"That was some Test match #TeamIndia! Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me. Very well played!," tweeted Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

Coming into the fifth day's play, India were in a spot of bother with a marginal lead and with them reduced to 209 for eight, nobody had given them much of a hope.

But tail-enders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami scripted a heroic show -- that too with the bat -- as their unbroke 89-run stand laid the foundation of a great Indian win.

Bumrah and Shami, who lead Indian pace attack revelled with the bat surprisngly and the the way they conducted themselves despite being peppered with short-pitched bowling as well as verbal volleys from the English camp won all-round praise.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President BCCI Sourav Ganguly, who began his Test-career with a century on debut at Lord's lavished praise on the fighting attitude of the Indian team.

"Fantastic win for india...what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close," Ganguly, who was at the venue to watch the historic feat tweeted.

The laurels for Kohli and Co came not just just Indian cricketers, but also from stars abroad like Shane Warne.

"What a test match at Lords. Great pitch, great cricket & great character shown by India. Remember they lost the toss, got sent in, gave up a 1st inn lead & today everyone thought Pant out & Eng win ! India fought hard & deserved the win. India should be 2-0 up. Red hearttest cricket !!," Warne, who has had many good spells in England tweeted.

It was India's third Test win at hallowed Lord's and the first under Kohli's leadership. The previous victories had come under Kapil Dev in 1986 and MS Dhoni in 2014.

Kohli was part of the side when India won it under Dhoni and he was quick to add that it was special, considering the circumstances under which it was achieved.

"Have been a part of the winning Test last time under MS (Dhoni). That was pretty special. But this one, to get a result in 60 overs is quite special. And especially with someone like (Mohammed) Siraj playing for the first time at Lord's and he bowled superbly," Kohli said.

"We decided 60 is our mark. Crucial breakthroughs with the new ball was the right start for us. Very happy with the support (crowd) we got," he added.

Both the teams get a break of nine days, before they assemble at Headingley, Leeds, for the third of the five-Test rubber which begins on August 25.