India vs England, 2nd Test Day 1, Highlights: KL Rahul century puts visitors on top

England vs India: KL Rahul slams a scintillating century at Lord's, cricketing fraternity doffs its hat

After the toss was delayed due to a steady drizzle, hosts England won the toss and opted to bowl first. After the first match of the series ended in a draw with rain washing the final day's play, the opening day of the second day saw India dominate the proceedings.

Under overcast conditions, India made a cautious start as Rohit along with Rahul guided India to 46 for no loss. A heavy drizzle forced an early lunch on the opening day. The Indian openers, who were in tremendous form, stitched together a fifty-run partnership, the first one at the Lord's cricket ground since 1952.

Against a quality pace attack led by James Anderson, the India openers were cautious in their approach as they stitched together a second fifty-stand in consecutive Tests.

The stand between the Rohit and Rahul was also the first instance of India's opening partnership surviving 20+ overs in Tests outside Asia since 2011. In the last decade i.e. between 2011 and 2020, there was not a single 50-plus partnership for Indian openers but in 2021 they've crossed the 50-run mark five times in nine innings.

The duo stitched together a 100+ stand, the first hundred-run opening partnership in England since 2007. Rohit who led the way at the onset, notched up his 13th fifty off 83 deliveries, the opener's first fifty-plus score in England in Test cricket. But Rohit's wait to bring up his maiden Test century overseas continues as Anderson broke the opening stand, sending Rohit back to the dugout for 83 off 145.

It was disappointing for India as Rohit missed his century, but Rahul played one of his finest knocks as he remained unbeaten on 127 off 248 at the end of day's play.

Seasoned Test player Cheteshwar Pujara who joined Rahul in the middle after the Hitman's dismissal, failed to impress as Anderson struck once again to remove Pujara cheaply for 9 off 23. Rahul took over the mantle from Rohit as he picked up the pace. The opener stitched together a 117 run partnership with captain Virat Kohli off 208 deliveries.

Kohli, who played with caution, to keep Anderson at bay, fell eight short of a half-century. Almost at the end of day's play, the Indian skipper lost his wicket, but to Ollie Robinson and not Anderson. A defensive shot by the Indian skipper and he's picked up by captain Joe Root at first slip as India lost their third wicket with just five overs of play remaining for the day.

At the end of day's play, a well-settled Rahul remained unbeaten on 127, with the Indian vice-captain, Ajinkya Rahane, on just 1 off 22. On a day which belonged to the visitor's, India ended with 276 for 3 after being put into bat.

Despite losing Pujara cheaply, the visitors came out on top with the Indian openers putting up a classy stand along with a patient knock from captain Kohli to end the opening day in control.