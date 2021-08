India vs England 2nd Test: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Best Playing 11 Updates at Lord's

India might not ring in too many changes but could be forced to make one change as pacer Shardul Thakur has a niggle and might need rest for a few days. In that event, India could bring in Ishant Sharma as Lord's is often considered as more suitable for pacers.

But will they consider R Ashwin, who was benched in the first Test, for this Test as he often put conditions to oblivion with his craft? We will have to wait for that for a while.

England might have their own concerns as veteran pacer Stuart Broad is struggling with a calf niggle, and the home side could bring in Mark Wood. They would also consider bring in Moeen Ali, who has been in good form in the Hundred.

Here's MyKhel Dream11 prediction and Probable XI.

1. Probable Playing 11s India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj. England: Haseeb Hameed/Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Dan Lawrence/Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad/Mark Wood, James Anderson. Dream 11 Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Zak Crawley, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Jasprit Bumrah. 3. Squads India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohdammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav England: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood. 4. TV info The match will start at 3.30 PM IST. It will be live on Sony Sports Networks and Live Streaming will be on Sony LIV.