India vs England 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul make cautious start, reach 46/0 at lunch

Rohit was batting on 35 and Rahul was unbeaten on 10 when a heavy drizzle forced the players indoors and an early lunch was taken.

On a start-stop Day 1 of the second Test, Rahul and Rohit batted with determination and focus, leaving tempting deliveries outside the off-stump. England used Sam Curran, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in the first session, and did not use the extreme pace of Mark Wood.

Earlier, Joe Root-led England won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second Test of the five-match series here at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Having won the toss, England captain Root said: "Going to bowl. Obviously, a tinge of green but it's more the overhead conditions. Got three changes: Hameed for Crawley, Wood for Broad, Ali for Lawrence. Do think it will spin at some point, it generally does here. Ali an experienced campaigner, offers us runs and wickets. Anderson went through all of the hurdles you have to jump when you think there could be something wrong. No issues there."

India skipper Virat Kohli said: "Same, we would've bowled first as well. But not too bad batting first as well, good opportunity to put a score. Ishant replaces Shardul, that's the only change."

On Wednesday (August 11), England pacer Stuart Broad was ruled out of the Test series against India after sustaining a tear to his right calf. The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test.

The visitors looked set for victory, needing 157 runs to win on the final day, with nine wickets in hand, but the weather gods had something else in mind.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England playing XI: Dominic Sibley, Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.