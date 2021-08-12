Cricket
India v England 2nd Test: Stats preview: Virat Kohli eager to avoid Lord's jinx, Bumrah eyes 100th Test wicket

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

London, August 12: Virat Kohli's India will face England in the second Test at Lord's from Thursday (August 12) with an aim of taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. The first Test at Nottingham had ended in a draw after the fifth day was washed out without a ball being bowled.

However, there is no real threat for the second Test from elements, and we can expect a full match. The players from either side will also keen for an uninterrupted match as they can notch up a few personal milestone along with helping their teams to gain an upper hand.

Here's MyKhel takes a look at some impending milestones that could be achieved at the Lord's.

1. Jasprit Bumrah eyes 100 Test wickets

India's all-weather, all-season fast bowler will be playing in his 22nd Test at Lord's. Bumrah has taken 92 wickets so far from 21 matches, and he indicated his good form taking 9 wickets at Trent Bridge last week. Another 8 wickets will help him go past the 100-wicket mark in Test cricket, and Bumrah will be happy to play at Lord's as it is a venue that often helps the quicker bowlers.

2. Shami looks to enter Club 200

Mohammed Shami showed some spark in the first Test taking four wickets across the match, and now he has 188 wickets from 52 matches. Another 12 wickets will help him go past the 200-wicket mark in Test cricket. Taking 12 wickets in a Test match is a tough ask but Shami is perfectly capable of that, and even otherwise he will be eager to inch closer to that mark at the Lord's.

3. Kohli eager to ward off Lord's jinx

Virat Kohli's modest outings in Test cricket extended to 11 innings when he fell to a first-ball duck to James Anderson at Nottingham last week. And Kohli will be entering the Lord's on the back of some ordinary records. The Indian skipper has played two Tests here and made 65 runs at a shade over 16. He would want to see a change in script at cricket's great venue. Kohli also has scored 1742 runs against England - home and away - and he will be eager to become the third India batsmen to make 2000 Test runs against them. Other two Indians are Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

4. Joe Root nears 9000-run mark

The England captain has made 8887 runs from 106 Tests at 49.1 and he needs 113 runs more to enter the 9000-club. Root also needs just four runs to go past former captain Graham Gooch as the second highest run-getter for England in Test cricket. Gooch has made 8900 runs from 118 Tests at 42.58 with 20 hundreds and 46 fifties. If he reaches the 9000-run mark, Root will also become only the second Englishman to achieve the feat after former skipper Alistair Cook. Cook is England's leading run-scorer with 12472 runs from 161 Tests at an average of 45.35 with 33 hundreds and 57 half-centuries. Considering his current form, Root can be expected to reach both the landmarks in the Lord's Test itself.

Story first published: Thursday, August 12, 2021, 13:12 [IST]
