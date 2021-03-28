India vs England, 3rd ODI: Moeen Ali dismisses Virat Kohli for 9th time in international cricket

Bengaluru, March 28: After Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan handed India a strong start with a 103-run opening stand, skipper Virat Kohli failed with the bat during the final ODI against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Sunday.
Kohli, coming in at No. 3 fell for just 7 during the deciding ODI in Pune. Moeen Ali is turning out to be the flamboyant batsman’s nemesis, as he dismissed the Indian skipper for the ninth time in his international career. Kohli was clean bowled by Ali during the series-decider. The Indian skipper went for 7 off 10 when Ali cleaned his leg stump.
This was the second time the England spinner dismissed Kohli on England’s ongoing tour of India. Ali had clean bowled Kohli for a duck in the 2nd Test in Chennai. With that dismissal Ali had become the first spinner to dismiss the Indian skipper for a duck in the longest format of the game.
Ali joined compatriot Adil Rashid to dismiss Kohli for the joint second most number of times in international cricket. The duo lie behind New Zealand pacer Tim Southee who has dismissed Kohli 10 times in international cricket, the most by any bowler.
Earlier, after losing the toss, India was put into bat first by England skipper Jos Buttler. The final ODI for the three-match ODI series is the decider after the series was levelled at 1-1. India has won both the Test and T20 series prior to the ODI series.
