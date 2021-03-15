Cricket
India vs England, 3rd T20I: India Playing 11 update; focus on Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul

By
India will play England in the third T20I on Tuesday at Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad, March 15: India will face England in the third T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday (March 15) with an aim of moving ahead of the visitors through a 2-1 series lead.

India played a well-measured game to register a fluent seven-wicket win in the second T20I and the Virat Kohli-led side will be eager to build on this and gain a definite upper hand in the five-match series. Let's take a look at some of the changes India can possibly make to their Playing 11 for the third T20I.

1. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan made a solid impression on his T20I debut, making a cracking fifty that made India's task of chasing 165 a lot easier. He can be expected to retain his place in the side.

2. Rohit Sharma

Rohit was given a rest for the first two T20Is and he is expected to enter the Playing 11 for the 3rd T20I. Rohit can either replace a colourless KL Rahul or can walk in for Surya Kumar Yadav with Ishan Kishan going down the order.

3. Virat Kohli

Kohli showed his majestic side, that has been absent for some time, with a fluent fifty and that will give a boost of confidence for him and the team. After all, there is nothing like a captain and frontline batsman returning to be among the runs.

4. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas showed his touch with a fifty in the first T20I and in the second T20I he merely had to watch Kohli applying the finishing touches. Shreyas should be India's No 4.

5. Rishabh Pant

Pant was promoted to No 4 in the second match and played a small but brutal innings to keep India in the chase. Pant will be looking to torture England again.

6. Suryakumar Yadav/KL Rahul

Suryakumar Yadav came in for Axar Patel as India adopted the five bowlers approach in the second T20I. Rahul has been in woeful touch in the last two matches, but since he has been talked about as the opener for the whole series by Virat Kohli, he either can be expected to open against Rohit with Ishan Kishan coming down, or the vice-versa.

7. Hardik Pandya

After a while, Hardik bowled his full quota of four overs and that will give a lot of confidence to the team management. A fully servicing Hardik is an immense asset to the team.

8. Washington Sundar

Washington did his usual chore of bowling in the front overs with aplomb and he will be eager to shackle England again.

9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Coming back after an injury lay-off, Bhuvneshwar is looking increasingly a part of the scheme and getting improved as a bowler. India required that in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

10. Shardul Thakur

Without being flashy, pacer Shardul is keeping India in the game with some tidy new ball effort and he should be in the Playing 11.

11. Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal needs to curb the run flow as he has given away more than 40 runs in the first match and 30 runs in the second match though he picked up a wicket each.

