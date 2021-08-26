India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2: Siraj dismisses Malan at the stroke of tea; hosts lead swells to 220

England captain Joe Root continued his sensational form with the bat and went on notching up yet another half-century and comeback-man Dawid Malan also slammed a sublime fifty as hosts frustrated Indian bowlers in the post-lunch session.

Malan scored a fine 70 and put up a huge partnership of 139-runs for the third wicket with Root before getting dismissed on the stroke of tea break. The left-handed batsman - notched up his seventh Test fifty - frustrated the Indian bowlers all through the second session before getting caught behind by Rishabh Pant off Mohammed Siraj's delivery going towards the leg-stumps.

Malan had nicked the ball but the umpire signalled not out but the bowler looked convinced that he heard something and urged his captain to go upstairs and review it. Kohli took the DRS and Siraj was left vindicated as the ultra-edge confirmed there was a contact between bat and ball.

England thus lost their third wicket for 298 and took a lead of 220 and the umpire's signalled the end of play for the second session. But the runs came quickly for the hosts in the post-lunch session and the lead swelled 200-plus and the visitors looked clueless.

Earlier in the day, English batters continued frustrating Indian bowlers. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picked up a wicket each in the morning session and dismissed the set batting pair of Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed.

Despite losing the overnight batsmen in the morning session, England reached 182 for 2 at lunch, extending their lead to 104 against India.

David Malan (27) and skipper Joe Root (14) were at the crease during the break. The duo stitched a partnership of 23 runs for the third wicket and looked in control on a pitch that is conducive for batting.