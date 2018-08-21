India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 4 Live: India close in on win

Nottingham, August 21: England will require more than just skill to thwart the India bowlers when the latter come for their wickets on Day 4 of the third Test. Clouds are hanging over Trent Bridge but word from those at the Bridge is that it's not match-threatening. But England will hope otherwise.

SCOREBOARD

They have been asked to chase a daunting 521 to win by India. In the nine overs they faced on Monday (August 20), England made 23 for no loss with Alastair Cook, who will require a big innings to keep the English selectors' confidence in him going, and Keaton Jennings keeping the guard. They are still behind by 498 runs and still have to full days of negotiate. So, here's MyKhel covering the Day 4 Live and the question is whether India can uproot 10 English wickets.

End of day 4 and England are 311/9 and India will have to wait till morrow morning for one wicket to make it 2-1. CIAO CIAO catch u all on Day 5 India just a wicket away from win and Bumrah made it five wickets for himself 50 runs between Broad and Rashid. Entertaining to say the least Broad and Rashid flailing away. The end could be very near Just like that India are just two wickets away from making it 2-1 and the latest victim was Ben Stokes - Pandya found the edge and Rahul at 2nd slip made no mistake. The collapse continues. Bumrah you beauty! What a ripper to get rid of Woakes. A well directed short ball. Woakes was nowhere world facing that reached up to his face - a snick to Pant behind the wicket. After all that doughty fight England have lost two wickets in as many balls. And big ones too - Buttler 106 and Bairstow 0 (1 ball) and they are 231 for six. That dropped catch by Rishabh Pant when Buttler was on 1 and England were on 60-odd looks ominous now. A maiden Test hundred for Jos Buttler and that too at a crunch time and it has extended England's fight. He had 8 50s before this including one in Southampton in 2014 against the same opposition. 50 for Ben Stokes ...good fight here Final session of the day begins. India will look to exploit the reverse swing on offer through Shami and Bumrah. They have 18 overs left before the new ball is available. England did not lose a wicket in the middle session after losing four in the morning session. Stokes and Buttler, who made a 50, were solid and lucky. But India still are 348 runs ahead. 100 stand between Buttler and Stokes off 194 balls. 50 for Jos Buttler off 93 balls with a cover drive for four off Bumrah. A slight solace may be Buttler and Stokes are showing here that a fight can be waged. But unfortunately, they have two - not one - days to negotiate and it's too big a task for any team 50 partnership between Buttler and Stokes. Some fight by England but how long it will last? 100 up for England with Stokes creaming couple of fours off Ishant Sharma Back after Lunch and snacks in India. A matter of another session? Lunch: England are 84/4 and 437 runs behind the target. Perhaps a question of when Superb effort by Indian fast bowlers. All three - Ishant, Shami and Bumrah - got wickets and it's time for 4th one - Hardik Pandya, the first innings hero England seem to be in a hurry more than india to close out this match. But superb reflex catch by Kohli to dismiss Pope off Shami Wicket No 3 and its Root caught by Rahul at 2nd slip off Bumrah. It's Bumrah's angle does the trick here. There are quite few edges and play and misses by English batsmen. Not very convincing by them Cook's struggle will give headache to England selectors but for the time being the left-hander may not play the 4th Test in Southampton - paternity leave Again that hard to leave line from Ishant - angling into the 4th stump and then straightening it. Ollie Pop and Root are the crease now WICKET NO 2:Cook c Rahul b Ishant 17 and England are 32/2 - two wickets in two overs for Ishant. Terrific start What Ishant does to left-handers is simple - He comes around the wicket and moves the ball a bit away from them and the possibility of edge is high there. Of course easier said than done and requires good amount of skill India and Ishant waste little time in getting the first breakthrough - Jennings is out caught behind by Pant. Time for play and both the teams have got fitness concerns. INDIA: Ashwin's dodgy hip ENG: Bairstow's broken finger We have to minutes more for the start of the game. In the meantime, go through what Pujara has to say about his batting and the match https://www.mykhel.com/cricket/india-vs-england-3rd-test-felt-pressure-but-county-stint-helped-me-pujara-097078.html?ref=hln