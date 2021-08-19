India vs England, 3rd Test: Probable India XI for Headingley Test; will R Ashwin get a chance?

Rohit Sharma

The senior batsman will once again be opening the innings against England in the third Test at Leeds. The right-handed batsman scored a gritty 83 under testing conditions at Lord's and gave India a solid start with a century stand with KL Rahul.

Rohit was looking in good touch in the second innings as well but a rash pull shot cost the Mumbaikar his wicket. The 33-year-old will be opening the innings for India once again and look to play a big knock.

KL Rahul

The Karnataka batsman was awarded the player of the match for his sensational century and silenced his critics with the bat. The right-handed batsman scored 129 in the first innings and paved the way for a decent first innings total. He will once again open the innings for India in the third Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara

The Saurashtra batsman, who was under a lot of pressure, once again proved his credentials with his gritty knock in the second innings and it was his century stand with Ajinkya Rahane which revived India after Rahul, Rohit, and Kohli were dismissed early.

The right-handed batsman's knock of 45 was equally important as it helped the tourists frustrate hosts and shielded the rest of the lower middle-order batsmen. With that trademark Test innings, Pujara must have boosted his confidence and will be eager to carry on the momentum.

Virat Kohli

The India captain and batting mainstay hasn't had memorable performances in the series so far. Virat Kohli of 2021 has looked a mere shadow of himself in the four innings he's batted in England.

His struggle against the away-going deliveries has raised the concern for the team management as the tourists failed to convert the good start provided by the openers into a big total.

At Leeds, Kohli would be hoping to end the drought and score big for he's consistently losing his rankings in Test cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane

Like Pujara, Rahane was also facing a lot of pressure to perform but the Mumbaikar silenced the naysayers with his innings of 61 runs in the second innings.

Often tipped as Team India's most technically sound batsman overseas, Rahane's has been battling inconsistently.

His defiant half-century in the second innings must have given him a lot of confidence and hopefully, the right-handed stylish batsman maintains an upward curve from this stage.

Rishabh Pant

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman has created quite an impression for himself in his short career. The 23-year-old sends a shiver down the bowlers' spine every time he walks into the middle.

However, Pant hasn't been able to live up to his reputation in the series but his wicketkeeping skills have gone a rung up. Hence, he will once again be performing the duties of the glovesman and the sixth batsman for Team India in the third Test.

Ravindra Jadeja/R Ashwin

He might not have had many contributions in the second Test but Jadeja seems to have cemented his position in the side as the spin bowling all-rounder on the tour. Jadeja is likely to make R Ashwin wait for an opportunity longer for he'll be the first-choice all-rounder at Leeds as well

The only way R Ashwin will get an entry in the playing XI if the Headingley pitch offers a little more purchase to the tweaker and if team management includes pacer Shardul Thakur at the cost of the four pacers who featured in the second Test.

Ishant Sharma/Shardul Thakur

The lanky pacer from Delhi once again bowled his heart out in the second Test after missing the opening game at Trent Bridge due to a niggle. Ishant didn't just bowl the most number of overs at Lord's but also picked up crucial wickets in the second innings to keep India in the hunt.

Shardul Thakur did exceedingly well in Trent Bridge and impressed with his swing bowling skills. The right-arm pacer might get a chance in the playing eleven if the team management wishes to go with a genuine swing bowler. Thakur's batting also gives depth to India's long tail.

Mohammed Shami

The right-arm seamer shined with the bat as well as with the ball and played a key role in Team India's triumph at Lord's.

Shami's unbeaten half-century in the second essay and historic 89-run stand for the ninth wicket with Jasprit Bumrah helped India take a lead of 271 runs in the second innings. He'll once again feature in the playing eleven at Leeds.

Jasprit Bumrah

He's the leader of India's pace attack and once again showed why he's captain Kohli's go-to man in times of crisis. Bumrah again gave Indians a terrific start with the new ball at Lord's and his flurry of bouncers to James Anderson will always be remembered.

However, the speedster would be looking to improve on the front of bowling no-balls. Bumrah has worked hard on his batting and the results are for everyone to see. He'll once again lead the pack for India at Headingley.

Mohammed Siraj

The young right-arm pacer won over hearts with his superb bowling effort in both games. Siraj played a vital role in India's dominance over England in both the Tests and will once again be rewarded for his effort when Team India steps into the middle for the third Test. He has been a find for Team India and has been making the lives of opposition batters hell with his variations.