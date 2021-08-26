India vs England, 3rd Test: Ton-up Joe Root puts hosts in commanding position with 345-run lead on Day 2

Rory Burns, celebrating his 31st birthday, was bowled by Mohammed Shami (3-87) for 61 and Ravindra Jadeja (2-88) cleaned up Haseeb Hameed (68) after England resumed on 120 without loss.

Root was in great touch immediately after coming to the crease with his side 159-2 and the runs started to flow after lunch as the new ball was given the treatment. The skipper reached his half-century off only 57 balls, raising his bat after a glorious square drive off the back foot.

Root then converted the fifty into a century as he notched up his 23rd Test ton and continued his red-hot form as he reached the three-figure mark in just 125 deliveries. The skipper matched a feat achieved by the great Denis Compton and Michael Vaughan of scoring six Test hundreds in a calendar year - an England record.

Before getting dismissed for 121 off 165, Root became the first batsman to slam three consecutive centuries twice in a year. Earlier this year, the exceedingly talented right-handed batsman from Yorkshire had done the same on the Sri Lanka tour.

Inspired by Root's batting effort, the rest of the English batters also did well as the top-order made valuable contributions and helped the team cross the 400-run mark. It was the first instance when a team posted in excess of 400 in the ongoing series.

After openers Rory Burns (61) and Haseeb Hameed (68) gave the hosts a steady start with their century stand, Root along with comeback-man and fellow Yorkshireman Dawid Malan forged a partnership of 139 runs for the third wicket and laid the foundation for a big total to put their side in a commanding position in the game.

Malan scored 70 before getting caught behind by Rishabh Pant after nicking a ball going down the leg side from Siraj. The Indians got the wicket of Malan via DRS as the on-field umpire turned down their appeal.

Root was joined by Jonny Bairstow in the third session and together the two Yorkshiremen added 51 runs for the fourth wicket in no time. Bairstow, along with his captain, kept the scoreboard ticking and even played some aggressive shots as the lead swelled past the 250-run mark.

Bairstow was dismissed for 29 by Shami as Kohli took a sharp catch at slip cordon. England's scorecard read 350/4 when Bairstow was dismissed.

The hosts lost the wicket of Jos Buttler (7) in rapid succession but Root - who is in a form of his lifetime - continued scoring runs at will as no Indian bowler could trouble him. The captain continued batting despite getting some medical assistance on the pitch.

Finally, it was peach of a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah that ended Root's resistance for 121. Bumrah's in-swinging delivery breached the right-hander's defense and disturbed the woodwork to draw curtains on a superb knock. The scorecard read 383/6 at the time of Root's dismissal. Later, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran (15) were dismissed in quick succession but the hosts went past the 400-run mark by then.

At stumps, the English side reached 423 for 8 in 129 overs and had taken a massive 345-run lead with two wickets still in the bank. The hosts would be looking to pile up as many runs on the board as possible and extend the lead further. Craig Overton (24*) and Ollie Robinson (0*) - the overnight batsmen - will resume batting on day three.

The only positive for India on day two was that their bowlers managed to pick up five wickets in the final session.