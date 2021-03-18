India vs England, 4th T20I Highlights: Suryakumar, Hardik, Shardul help India win by 8 runs; level series 2-2

Ahmedabad, March 17: Team India take on England in the fourth T20I to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday (March 18) and is going to be a must-win game for the Indians to keep themselves alive in the five-match series.

England had beaten India in the third match by 8 wickets to take a 2-1 lead, and one more win can see them beating India in a T20I series for the first time.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side will have to put their best foot forward and the most important amongst them is a better batting show from the top-order.KL Rahul, who has made 1, 0, 0 in three matches. Skipper Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour have expressed their support to Rahul.

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken a wicket each in three matches but has conceded 44, 34 and 41 runs in his four overs in those matches. His form is also going to be a concern for the Indian side.

England are mighty pleased to see the belligerent fifty made by Jos Buttler, who failed to convert the start in the first two matches. The visitors will be hoping for another force effort from the opener to seal the series.

Fast bowler Mark Wood, despite a costly over at death against Virat Kohli, inflicted heavy damage at the top dismissing KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. If they hit the strap, England will be in a strong position.

Here are the updates from the 4th T20I:

Auto Refresh Feeds Eoin Morgan | Losing skipper: It's definitely been the closest game so far and India played much better and thoroughly deserve the win. There was a lot more dew throughout the game and the game ebbed and flowed a lot. The swing and momentum of the game went back to India and the the last over made it interesting. We are just trying to learn as much as we can in this series. The progression to the World Cup in seven months is important. We were very happy at the half way stage knowing that dew was around. The ball didn't turn much and we were in control. In overs 16 and 17 we lost three wickets in eight balls and that set us back. It just leaves too much for the bowlers against a top quality side. Bairstow and Stokes got themselves in. Starting fresh isn't easy, but they managed to negate that. Their experience took over and they took their options. Frustrating though then in the end to not get through despite the experience we have. We really want to play in must-win games like these. Certainly all to play for now. Playing away from home and winning will be great. Shardul Thakur: There was a lot of dew in this match, which wasn't true of the last three matches. They were swinging hard in the last over, and it was important to bowl a couple of dot balls and then the game was sealed. The dry ball worked for them, and when I tried a slow bouncer it was in the slot and it went for six. If we bowled the slow ones on the stumps it would've been easy to hit, so the target was to keep it away from their power zone. If the ball is drier, it's easier to grip for the knuckle ball. I am enjoying myself, and bowling in times when batsmen are going hard at us. Hardik had some plans but Rohit just wanted me to back my instinct. He mentioned one side of the ground is shorter and just asked me to keep it in mind and asked me to apply myself. This is the first time that a team has defended a total in this series. INDIA WIN!!! Shardul Thakur held his nerves as he managed to defend 22. India beat England by 8 runs and level series 2-2. Wicket! Chris Jordan gives a simple catch to Hardik at long-off. England need 9 off 1. Wide, Wide! Back-to-back wide balls from Shardul. He's under pressure. SIXXX! Jofra Archer holes it out and dispatches way back into the stands for a maximum. 12 off last three for England, they are still in the game. Four! Jofra Archer hits Thakur over long-on and gets a boundary. Poor delivery from Thakur as he missed the length. Shardul Thakur bowls the final over. Starts with a single on the first delivery. 22 needed off 5! Four! Jofra Archer gets a boundary on the final ball of Bhuvneshwar's over. 10 came from it. England - 163/7 in 19 overs. England need 23 to win from 6 balls. Wicket! Sam Curran tries to slog sweep the slower one from Hardik and chops it on to the stumps. Curran departs for 3 and Hardik gets a wicket on the final delivery of his quota of 4 overs. Finishes with 4-0-16-2 - this is the best bowling figure for India. England - 153/7 in 18 overs. 150 comes up for England in 17.2 overs, they have lost 6 wickets in the process. Sloppy fielding from Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma costs an extra run to India in the overthrow. 2 Wickets and 7 runs came from that over bowled by Shardul Thakur. England reach 147/6 in 17 overs. Chris Jordan and Sam Curran are in the middle for the tourists. WICKET!! Eoin Morgan tries to hit Shardul Thakur over cover and Washington Sundar pouches it in the deep. Morgan goes for 4. Shardul is on a HAT-TRICK England - 140/6 in 16.2 overs. Wicket! Ben Stokes fails to clear the off-cutter from Shardul Thakur and Suryakumar takes the catch at long-off. Stokes departs after quickfire 46. England - 140/5 in 16.1 overs. 8 runs came from that over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. England reach 140/4 in 16 overs. Four!! SSstokkkessss!! Superb shot from the all-rounder as he hits towards long-on to get a boundary off Bhuvneshwar. 45 off 21 balls already for Stokes. After 15 overs England are 132/4. They still have captain Morgan and dangerous Stokes in the middle and the last three overs have been exceedingly well for the tourists. Wicket! Jonny Bairstow tries to slice the turning ball from Rahul Chahar and Washington Sundar pouches it comfortably at point. Bairstow's knock of 19-ball 25 comes to an end. England - 131/4 in 14.5 overs. SIX!!! Ben Stokes hits Rahul Chahar over covers for a maximum. The dew is making it tough for the tweakers to bowl. England are cruising at the moment. 10 runs already came in this over for the tourists. Four, SIX, Four!!! Jonny Bairstow has taken on the offensive against Sundar as he's hammered the off-spinner. Sundar has already leaked 50 runs. SIX!! A maximum to end the over. Stokes launches it over deep midwicket to send it into the stands. England at 91 for 3 after 12 overs FOUR! Stokes gets away as Iyer can't get to it at deep midwicket and it races away to the boundary ropes OUT! Pandya gets a wicket as Suryakumar Yadav takes it at deep midwicket to send Jason Roy back for 40 off 27. Ben Stokes in next. England at 66/3 after 9 overs FOUR! Sundar can't get to it in time as it races away towards the boundary Hardik Pandya replacing Sharduk Thakur. England need 126 from 72 OUT!! Chahar gets a wicket in his very first over. Googly. Malan has to go as his stumps are knocked to the ground. Malan goes for 14 off 17. England at 60/2 after 7.5 overs. Bairstow the new man in Stumping Appeal. Third umpire reviewing it. Decision not out. Malan's safe Rahul Chahar handed the ball. England at 56/1 after 7 overs SIX!! England stepping on the gas now as Malan lifts it over long-off for a maximum FOUR! A boundary to end the over. Superb over for England as Washington Sundar leaks 17 runs. England at 48/1 after 6 overs SIX! Too full from Sundar again as Roy sends it back over the bowlers head for a maximum Four! Roy picks up the important boundary of the over as he finds the boundary at backward square leg Washington Sundar replaces Shardul Thakur Dropped! Shardul Thakur jumps at short third man as he attempts a one-handed catch but can't hold on to it. Good effort from the fielder but Malan's safe Expensive over from Shardul Thakur as 13 runs come off it Shardul Thakur removes Hardik Pandya OUT!! After conceding boundaries, Bhuvi recovered well as he picked up the big wicket of Jos Buttler. Buttler goes for 9 off 6 as KL Rahul picks him up at mid off. England 15/1 after 3 overs SIX!! Buttler the man this time. After a brilliant first over, Bhuvi's being hammered in his second over as England pick up the pace. Four! First boundary of the England innings. Well timed shot from Roy as he places it in the gap to hit Bhuvi for a boundary on the first delivery of the over Slow start from England as just two runs come from Hardik's over. 0,0,0,0,0,0! Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with a maiden over for India. England - 0/0 after 1st over 2nd innings! Jason Roy and Jos Buttler walk in the middle to begin the run chase. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with the new ball for India. End of the innings! 11 runs & 2 wickets in the final over bowled by Archer as India post 185/8 in the stipulated 20 overs. Four!! Shardul Thakur hits Archer in the gap and adds vital 4 runs. Four & Out! Washington Sundar gets caught at fine leg by Rashid after getting a boundary on the first ball off Archer. India - 179/8 in 19.4 overs. 2 wickets for Archer in this over. Wicket! Shreyas Iyer holes Jofra Archer for a maximum but fails to connect it well and he's been caught in the deep by Dawid Malan. Iyer departs after 18-ball 37. India - 174/7 Four! Shardul Thakur gets a boundary towards third man and India reach 174/6 in 19 overs. Wicket!! Ben Stokes takes a stunning catch at mid-off diving towards his left and Hardik Pandya departs for 11. Brilliant over from Mark Wood. India - 170/6 in 18.5 overs. SIX!! Wow, Shreyas Iyer is on fire!!! This was the best of all the shots he's played tonight. Goes on the backfoot and hits Jordan over long-off. India - 167/5 in 18 overs. Four!! Shreyas hits Jordan straight down the ground and gets a boundary. SIX!! Short-pitched delivery from Jordan and Hardik pulls him for a maximum. With that shot, came 150 for the Indians. 9 runs and the important wicket of Rishabh Pant from that over bowled by Archer. India - 149/5 in 17 overs. Bowled! After getting hit for a boundary Archer comes back strongly and rattles Rishabh Pant's stumps. The southpaw departs after a quick fire 30. India - 144/5 in 16.2 overs. Four! Powerfully hit by Rishabh Pant and Jofra Archer couldn't do anything. Four!! Shreyas Iyer uses Mark Wood's pace and guides the ball towards the third man region and gets a boundary. The end over with a four. India reach 140/4 in 16 overs. Four! Mis-fielding from Sam Curran in the deep and Iyer gets a boundary. Curran was visibly surprised as the umpire signalled it a four as the ball touched the boundary ropes and came inside. India reach 128/5 in 15 overs. Four!! Brilliant wrist work from Rishabh Pant as he flicks Jordan over mid-wicket. The ball fell inches short of the boundary ropes, four it is. Shot!! Shreyas Iyer gets off the mark with a brilliant boundary. India reach 120/4 in 14 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (57) is given OUT caught in the deep by Malan. The on-field umpire gave the soft-signal 'out' and the TV umpire couldn't find the conclusive evidence to rule it out. Although, the catch wasn't clean as the fielder's finger wasn't underneath the ball. Ordinary umpiring costs India Kohli is disappointed with the decision. India - 110/4 SIX!! Sam Curran is welcomed by Suryakumar Yadav with a shot over fine leg for a maximum. Four! Rishabh Pant whacks the slower one from Ben Stokes and gets a boundary towards long-on. Four!! Suryakumar Yadav cuts Rashid fine and gets a boundary. With that boundary, he also slammed his maiden fifty in his second match, though he's batting for the first time. Four! Suryakumar Yadav slog sweeps Rashid and gets a boundary towards mid-wicket. End of 10 overs and India post 75/3. Despite getting to a good start in powerplay, the hosts have lost two wickets in quick succession as the tourists have made a decent comeback. WICKET!! Deceived brilliantly!! Kohli (1) has been stumped by Jos Buttler as he fails to read the googly from Rashid and pays the price. The leggie wins the battle yet again. India - 70/3 in 8.4 overs. Four! Another superb shot in the cover region from Suryakumar Yadav on the final delivery off Stokes. India 68/2 after 8 overs. Wicket! KL Rahul fails to clear the mid-off but didn't get the timing and elevation right. Easy catch for Archer at mid-off and Ben Stokes gets a wicket. Rahul falls for 14. India - 63/2 in 7.4 overs. SIX!!! SKY comes dancing down the track and reads the googly nicely and dispatches it over long-off for a maximum. Four! Suryakumar slog sweeps Rashid for a boundary over fine leg. 11 runs came from that final over of the powerplay bowled by Chris Jordan and Indi reach 46/1 after 6 overs. Four! Suryakumar Yadav uses the pace of the ball from Chris Jordan and guides it between gully and third man for a boundary. Four! Poor delivery from Chris Jordan as he bowls on the leg stumps and KL Rahul acknowledges with a boundary towards fine leg. After 5 overs, India reach 34/1. Rohit Sharma was dismissed in a bizarre fashion but Suryakumar Yadav has ensured the scoring rate is better. Four! Brilliant shot towards the deep point from SKY and he gets a boundary off Mark Wood. SIX!! First ball for Suryakumar Yadav in international cricket and he plays a superb shot over fine-leg and hits Jofra Archer for a maximum. Superb start. Wicket! Soft dismissal with a slower one. Rohit Sharma gives a simple return catch to Jofra Archer and he departs for 12. India - 21/1 in 3.4 overs. Jofra Archer to Rohit Sharma in T20:



15 balls

10 runs

3 dismissals#IndvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 18, 2021 Four! Brilliant shot towards cover for Rahul off Archer. This is the first time in this series he's hit a boundary. India - 18/0 after 2 overs 12 runs came from the first over for India. Rohit hit a maximum and a four in that over. Four! Rohit flicks Rashid and gets a boundary towards mid-wicket. SIX!!! Rohit Sharma takes the strike and welcomes Adil Rashid with a maximum over long-off. What a way to get off the mark. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are in the middle to open innings for India. Adil Rashid starts with the new ball. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar. England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Virat Kohli: Pretty happy, we were always willing to challenge ourselves. Our record hasn't been too bad batting first. It's tougher to set a total. This pitch looks the best in terms of hardness and evenness. Take pride in getting the job done. It doesn't always have to be do-or-die situation for you to bring out your best. You need to be in the best frame of mind, that's something we are looking to do tonight. One forced and one to give Rahul Chahar a chance. Chahal misses out. Ishan Kishan had a groin strain. Suryakumar will replace him. Eoin Morgan: We are gonna have a bowl again. The side that has chased has won. Looks a really good wicket, looks a lot harder. The challenge of setting a total depends on how you start. Earlier in the series, there was the dew factor. We never strive to become No. 1. We have a talented bunch outside the XI. No changes, same team. Toss Update: England captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and have opted to field against India.