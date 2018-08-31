India Vs England, 4th Test, Day 1 Highlights: Curran's Test best gives England a glimmer of hope

England opted to bat first on a green top wicket which many felt would favour the team batting first but their top order faltered once again against the swinging ball in Southampton.

In the first session itself, England were four down and it seemed their batting would fold up within 200-runs. But England's lengthy batting order once again helped avoid utter embarrassment with Moeen Ali (40) and Curran stating their claim for a higher place in the line-up.

Curran brought some respectability to England's total but he quickly ran out of partners as a poor shot followed poor shot, the hosts dismissed for 246 in the 77th over.

Batting getting easier. In spite of a fine England recovery, I still think this was more India's day then England's. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 30, 2018

In response India closed on 19-0, leaving them 227 runs behind and eyeing a first-innings lead on Friday. Shikhar Dhawan (3*) and KL Rahul (11*) will resume India's innings on Friday morning.

From the start of the play on the opening day, Jasprit Bumrah (3-46) and Ishant Sharma (2-26) enjoyed plenty of success with the new ball. The right-arm pacers were able to find enough swing to torment the England batsmen with the new ball.

The world of T20 franchise cricket has hurt County Cricket.



Why would the best pro’s play CC when they can earn big $$ playing T20’s.



Therefore, the standard of CC batting has declined rapidly which means the growth of youngsters is a lot slower than where it was. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) August 30, 2018

Keaton Jennings (0) had watched a number of deliveries from Bumrah swing away from him in the first over, however, at the start of his second spell the seamer got one to go the other way and trap the opener in front.

Bumrah added Bairstow's wicket to his tally after Ishant had removed Joe Root (4), the skipper also failing to read the late swing, as England lurched to 28-3 in the 13th over.

WATCH: Highlights from Day 1 of the fourth Specsavers Test as @CurranSM rescued us with an outstanding innings.



🎥 https://t.co/jmOxxrd8Tc#EngvInd pic.twitter.com/M3MtdjKvX6 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 30, 2018

While many had struggled, Alastair Cook (17) appeared composed but once again he failed to get past 30 in the series, this time a loose shot giving Virat Kohli catching practice in the slips.

Fantastic display of new ball bowling by the Indian bowlers. Having lost the toss, to get England ‘s top 4 in the first session is a top effort. #EngvInd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 30, 2018

Post lunch, Jos Buttler (24) was out caught at slip by skipper Virat Kohli off Shami's bowling. Ben Stokes (23) continued to defend stoically, lasting 79 deliveries. Shami bowled brilliantly, continuing from where he left off in the morning session. The Bengal pacer was rewarded when he trapped Stokes lbw coming round the wicket. It was a sharp in-swinger that was hitting the leg-middle.

Curran and Ali then came together and held the fort until the tea break. They showed a lot of patience, in particular, Curran who stayed calm and went for his strokes whenever the opportunity presented itself. On the evidence, he was England's best batsman so far in this innings.

For the first time in Test history, four Indian pacers have claimed 10 and more wickets in the same series. (Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah). #ENGvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 30, 2018

Moeen - who scored a double century for Worcestershire recently - showed why he deserved his recall, while Curran was also proving the selectors right in their decision to bring him back into the fold.

Curran went to 50 with a crisp six over long on and he continued his onslaught as he began to run out of partners, the 20-year-old the last man out as he eyed a maiden Test century.

Earlier, Indian speedsters rocked the England top-order with an inspiring spell as the home team were left reeling at 57 for 4 at lunch on the first day of the fourth Test.

