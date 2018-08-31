India vs England, 4th Test, Day 2: Live Updates: Broad traps Lokesh Rahul in front for 19

Southampton, Aug 31: After India bowlers restricted England batsmen to 246 on the opening day of the fourth Test here on Thursday (August 30) the onus now lies on their batsmen to dig deeper and post a decent total on day two here on Friday (August 31).

Pacers did an excellent job and troubled the English batting line-up with their variations and brilliantly extracted the juice from the lively track at Rose Bowl.

England bowlers will now look to do what their Indian counterparts did to them the previous day and restrict the tourists to as low total as possible to keep themselves alive in the game. If India manage to post a decent total in the first innings then the match would go in their grip.

Sam Curran's gritty knock of 78 runs in the second and third session of the first day's play proved how the batsmen should play. Curran once again put up a fine display of his batting talent with a defiant knock as Joe Root's decision to bat first backfired.

Here are the live updates:

Wicket! India lose their first wicket in the fourth over of the day's play as KL Rahul has been dismissed for 19. The in-swinging ball crashed right into his pads and umpire Dharmasena took his time to rule in favour of the bowler. Rahul even reviewed it, but in vain. India: 37/1 in 7.2 overs. England start bowling. Eye early wickets. Day two of the fourth Test in Southampton is underway!



India resume on 19/0 having bowled England out for 246 yesterday.#ENGvIND LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/VUru4XV87u pic.twitter.com/zKpivai9u1 — ICC (@ICC) August 31, 2018 Ishant Sharma chats with Michael Holding. From one fast bowler to the other 😎#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/JZUeWbHrck — BCCI (@BCCI) August 31, 2018 India's overnight batsmen Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul resume innings on the second day.

Curran brought some respectability to England's total but he quickly ran out of partners as a poor shot followed poor shot, the hosts dismissed for 246 in the 77th over.

From the start of the play on opening day, Jasprit Bumrah (3-46) and Ishant Sharma (2-26) enjoyed plenty of success with the new ball. The right-arm pacers were able to find enough swing to torment the England batsmen with the new ball.

In response India closed on 19-0, leaving them 227 runs behind and eyeing a first-innings lead on Friday. Shikhar Dhawan (3*) and KL Rahul (11*) will resume India's innings on Friday morning. The batsmen would have to show some character early on to negotiate the pace and swing of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.