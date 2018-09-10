Cricket

India Vs England, 5th Test: Alastair Cook slams ton in farewell Test: Twitter salutes 'The Chef'

By
India Vs England, 5th Test: Alastair Cook slams ton in farewell Test: Twitter salutes The Chef

London, Sep 10: In what could be termed as a fairytale finish, veteran England cricketer Alastair Cook notched up a century in the final innings of his Test career at Kia Oval on Monday (September 10) on the fourth day of the fifth Test match against India.

The 33-year-old cricketer, who started his Test career with a century against the same opponents, notched up his 33rd Test ton to end his career on a high. This also happens to be seventh Test century from the veteran left-hander.

Cook, who is playing his 161st Test, joined the league of extraordinary gentlemen to slam a ton in his farewell Test. No sooner than he reached his century, the 17000-plus crowd at Kia Oval erupted into joy and gave another standing ovation to the southpaw.

This is his 15th century in the second innings, which is most by any cricketer in the history of the game.

Cook scored a fifty (71) in the previous innings and made most of the opportunity in the second innings to convert the half-century in a ton.

List of cricketer to have scored Hundreds in both debut & last Test (>1 Test):

104 & 146 Reggie Duff (Australia)

110 & 266 Bill Ponsford (Australia)

108 & 182 Greg Chappell (Australia)

110 & 102 M Azharuddin (India)

104* & 101* Alastair Cook (India)

It has been a fantastic morning for England and Cook on the fourth day. His efforts not only today but throughout his entire career are being applauded by a good crowd in at the Oval.

Here's how Twitterati reacted after Cook gave a fairytale finish to his career:

James Taylor

This is what had to say about Cook's Century in last innings.

ICC

ICC congratulated Cook for his effort.

Ayaz Menon

Veteran commentator Ayaz Menon lauds Alastair Cook for his century.

Vinod Kambli

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli hails Cook.

Russel Arnold

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold to congratulatedCook for his effort.

RP Singh

Former India cricketer RP Singh congratulates Cook.

ENG 332, 134/2 (50.0 vs IND 292
    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 18:03 [IST]
