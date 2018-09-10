India Vs England, 5th Test: Alastair Cook slams ton in farewell Test: Twitter salutes 'The Chef'

London, Sep 10: In what could be termed as a fairytale finish, veteran England cricketer Alastair Cook notched up a century in the final innings of his Test career at Kia Oval on Monday (September 10) on the fourth day of the fifth Test match against India.

The 33-year-old cricketer, who started his Test career with a century against the same opponents, notched up his 33rd Test ton to end his career on a high. This also happens to be seventh Test century from the veteran left-hander.

Cook, who is playing his 161st Test, joined the league of extraordinary gentlemen to slam a ton in his farewell Test. No sooner than he reached his century, the 17000-plus crowd at Kia Oval erupted into joy and gave another standing ovation to the southpaw.

This is his 15th century in the second innings, which is most by any cricketer in the history of the game.

That was a very very special moment ... All of us who are privileged to be here today will remember that forever ... #Cook #100 ... If any person deserves that send off it’s Alastair ... Fairytales do happen ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2018

Cook scored a fifty (71) in the previous innings and made most of the opportunity in the second innings to convert the half-century in a ton.

List of cricketer to have scored Hundreds in both debut & last Test (>1 Test):

104 & 146 Reggie Duff (Australia)

110 & 266 Bill Ponsford (Australia)

108 & 182 Greg Chappell (Australia)

110 & 102 M Azharuddin (India)

104* & 101* Alastair Cook (India)

It has been a fantastic morning for England and Cook on the fourth day. His efforts not only today but throughout his entire career are being applauded by a good crowd in at the Oval.

Here's how Twitterati reacted after Cook gave a fairytale finish to his career:

YES Chef!!! What an incredible fairytale last innings for one of worlds greatest batsman! He’s been an inspiration and an example to so many! Nobody deserves it more #ThankYouChef — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) September 10, 2018 James Taylor This is what had to say about Cook's Century in last innings. He's done it!



The Chef cooks up his 33rd Test century in his final innings! 💯



What a way to sign off - congratulations Alastair Cook! 🙌 #ENGvIND #CookRetires #ThankYouChef pic.twitter.com/OYxcGU1PnL — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2018 ICC ICC congratulated Cook for his effort. Cook scripts fabulous send-off fo himself, Root rediscovers his mojo too. Safe to say win for India virtually impossible no. Can match be saved is more relevant question. Depends how long England bat. Pitch playing true, but 4th inning pressure will be huge on Kohli & Co — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 10, 2018 Ayaz Menon Veteran commentator Ayaz Menon lauds Alastair Cook for his century. An Ovation that #AlastairCook will remember for a long long time.



Breaking records Right, Left & Centre!!



Century in the final innings of his career.

5th highest run getter in test matches.

Take a bow lad🙌🏻#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/kbIJ2hyue9 — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) September 10, 2018 Vinod Kambli Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli hails Cook. Congratulations Alastair Cook !! #ENGvIND You couldn’t have Cooked up a better finish to a wonderful career... Wish you well in retirement !! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 10, 2018 Russel Arnold Former Sri Lanka cricketer Russel Arnold to congratulatedCook for his effort. What a way to finish off the your last batting innings. Congratulations on a glittering career Alistair. #ENGvIND — R P Singh (@rpsingh) September 10, 2018 RP Singh Former India cricketer RP Singh congratulates Cook.