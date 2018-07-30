Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Alastair Cook passes Yo-Yo Test, emerges as the fittest England cricketer - Watch

Posted By:
India Vs England: Alastair Cook passes Yo-Yo Test, emerges as fittest England cricketer

London, July 30: Former England captain and opening batsman Alastair Cook emerged as the fittest in the English Test side.

Ahead of the upcoming five-Test series against India, the English side too went through the Yo-Yo Test organised by the England Cricket Board (ECB).

Cook, who is the senior-most player in the England Test squad cleared the fitness test with flying colours. The left-handed batsman also emerged as the fittest player in the side by covering a total distance of 3 kilometres in the stipulated time.

In a video shared by ECB, the players were made to run between two cones kept in a gap of 20 meters and every member in the squad had to run between them to prove their fitness.

While every other member opted to sit out after completing the minimum laps required to pass the test, but the 33-year-old veteran cricketer continued to run. By the time he was completely exhausted and lied down on the ground as he could barely stand, the cricketer had already completed 3080 meters i.e. 3km and 80m.

Every other player, including England captain Joe Root and pacer James Anderson, patted Cook for clearing the test and beating them all. As per reports, every England cricketer has to attain a minimum of 19 points to clear the Yo-Yo test.

The minimum point for Indian players to pass the Yo-Yo test is 16.1 but many of them still fail to touch that mark to remain in contention. Hyderabad batsman Ambati Rayudu, was selected for India's ODI series against England for his exploits in the IPL 2018, failed to clear the test.

India and England will lock horns with each other on Wednesday, August 1 at Edgbaston in the first Test match. The two teams are leaving no stones unturned to prepare and get into the rhythm before the opening Test.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 5 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, July 30, 2018, 14:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue