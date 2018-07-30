Alastair Cook passes Yo-Yo Test, emerges as the fittest England cricketer - Watch

Ahead of the upcoming five-Test series against India, the English side too went through the Yo-Yo Test organised by the England Cricket Board (ECB).

Cook, who is the senior-most player in the England Test squad cleared the fitness test with flying colours. The left-handed batsman also emerged as the fittest player in the side by covering a total distance of 3 kilometres in the stipulated time.

In a video shared by ECB, the players were made to run between two cones kept in a gap of 20 meters and every member in the squad had to run between them to prove their fitness.

While every other member opted to sit out after completing the minimum laps required to pass the test, but the 33-year-old veteran cricketer continued to run. By the time he was completely exhausted and lied down on the ground as he could barely stand, the cricketer had already completed 3080 meters i.e. 3km and 80m.

Every other player, including England captain Joe Root and pacer James Anderson, patted Cook for clearing the test and beating them all. As per reports, every England cricketer has to attain a minimum of 19 points to clear the Yo-Yo test.

The minimum point for Indian players to pass the Yo-Yo test is 16.1 but many of them still fail to touch that mark to remain in contention. Hyderabad batsman Ambati Rayudu, was selected for India's ODI series against England for his exploits in the IPL 2018, failed to clear the test.

India and England will lock horns with each other on Wednesday, August 1 at Edgbaston in the first Test match. The two teams are leaving no stones unturned to prepare and get into the rhythm before the opening Test.