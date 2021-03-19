India vs England: Always dreamt of playing for India and winning games for the team, says Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar walked into the middle at number three when the team was in dire straits as opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 12. The talented batsman from Mumbai eagerly waited for his chance and grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

It was his belligerent knock which was studded with four boundaries and three sixes and helped Team India post 185/8. Suryakumar was awarded the player of the match for his imperious knock. The Mumbai Indians' batsman got off the mark with a 'Caribbean Calypso' shot over fine leg for a six and put everyone in awe. The top-order batsman - who has scored a plethora of runs in the domestic circuit as well as in the IPL - gave a glimpse of a bright future with his 31-ball knock against a quality England bowling attack in the match.

Talking about his match-winning performance in the game, the right-handed batsman said, "Really happy with the way things went. I have always dreamt of playing for India and winning games for the team. Just trying to be myself, I keep talking to myself and keep things very simple.

When asked about the message from the team management and skipper Virat Kohli before he walked in the middle to bat at number three, the cricketer said: "The team management and Virat asked me to keep it simple and do what I have been doing in the IPL all along."

I prayed for moments like this, what a feeling. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bdqEDWU4Wh — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 18, 2021

Kohli too lauded Suryakumar for his stunning batting performance in his first innings which set the momentum for the rest of the batsmen as they ended up posting 180-plus runs on the board after being put in to bat first.

"Special mention to Surya, he batted outstandingly well in his first game. Similar to Ishan. They are quite fearless having played in the IPL. We don't have any T20Is after this so I want the guys to be confident and come out of it very strongly. With the ball, we were quite clinical. Shardul turned it around but our powerplay start kept England in check and under pressure.

"It's not easy to walk in at three in your first game and we all were stunned. He stamped his authority and allowed the likes of Shreyas, Hardik and Pant to do their job. I am a fan of these youngsters," Kohli said during the post-match presentation.