India vs England: BCCI may shift ODI series out of Pune after Covid-19 cases rise in Maharashtra

However, Maharashtra saw more than 8000 cases on Friday (February 26) and more than 700 of them were in Pune. In this context, the BCCI top brass might soon meet to find an alternative venue for the ODI series. The five T20Is are scheduled to play in Ahmedabad itself, the venue of the third and fourth Test matches.

However, the BCCI has not discussed about any other venue as of now, and as per a report in India Today the new venue for the ODIs could be selected from among the one that is staging the on-going Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament.

India won the third Test at the Motera Stadium by 10 wickets amid raging controversy against the pitch used for the match. England were bowled out for 112 and 81 on that pitch, and India too faltered and got bundled out for 145 in their second innings.

It will be interesting to see what kind of pitch India will roll out in the series-decider as the home side is also in with a chance to join New Zealand in the World Test Championship final.