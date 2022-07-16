India vs England: Camaraderie has been really good: Suryakumar Yadav on his rapport with skipper Rohit Sharma

Talking during the pre-match press conference, Yadav said the Indian captain has helped him a lot with his batting during his domestic cricket playing days. Not only do the duo share the Indian dressing room, Yadav and Rohit have both played together for Mumbai in domestic cricket as well as IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

On the eve of the third ODI against England, Yadav said, "Camaraderie has been really good. He's been watching me and talking about my cricket since I played domestic cricket.

"Coming into IPL in 2018-19 we used to talk about how I can improve my game, handle pressure situations and move forward. We have had a lot of chats about my game and I have literally felt him on the ground whenever he's leading I have learnt from him," said Yadav.

Talking about his mindset about how he approaches ODI cricket as opposed to T20 cricket, Suryakumar said, "My mind set is the same in ODI. I try to bat similar to how I do in T20. Playing the natural game is important and there is an advantage in one days that five fielders are inside the circle so the intent is always to score runs. Even if the wickets are falling I try to keep the scoreboard ticking."

Meanwhile, talking about his game, the 31-year-old Mumbai batsman added that he has worked on improving his game to keep up with modern day cricket. "He (Sunil Gavaskar) is our first inspiration but cricket has evolved and bowlers also make their plans. So, I have worked on how I can improve my game in the last three years, how I can make runs and that is what I practice. I have just added a few shots of my own."

Before signing off, Suryakumar said his century in the third T20 against England serves as a motivation. "It is a good motivation, obviously I was happy and there was an opportunity to make the team win. It feels nice that people expect from me. I got motication from that to perform for the team, win the match," he signed off.

India is set to take on England in the third ODI in Manchester on Sunday (July 17). The ODI series is levelled 1-1, after England bounced back to clinch a 100-run win over the visitors.

Meanwhile, talking about the final ODI, SKY said, "We are not thinking too much about the game. The T20I series concluded and we won. We are excited for the 3rd ODI. It's a beautiful ground and wicket as well. We will play our best."

Suryakumar further add that the morale is high in both teams ahead of the decider. "At this time morale is high in both teams because both are playing very good cricket. As you saw in the T20, England played good cricket there and we also played some fine games. An even in ODIs, we played a good game in the first match, they (England) also did well.

"Now in the series decider, the morale of both teams will be high. And the energy from both sides will be good in the match. So we are waiting for tomorrow's match," signed off Yadav.