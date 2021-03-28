Love lost in Kuldeep Yadav-Yuzvendra Chahal? Virat Kohli opts to play without a wrist-spinner after 81 ODIs

Having lost the second match despite scoring 336 after being invited to bat first, India skipper Virat Kohli chose to play with an extra seamer and dropped chinaman Kuldeep Yadav from the side. India included left-arm pacer T Natarajan in the side as they opted to play with just one spinner i.e. Krunal Pandya.

Kuldeep was very expensive in the second ODI played between the two teams on Friday (March 26) as he conceded 84 runs from his quota of 10 overs and didn't pick a single wicket. The left-arm wrist-spinner remained wicketless in the first ODI as well and leaked 68 runs from nine overs.

The other spinner Krunal Pandya - who's partnered with Kuldeep in the first two games - hasn't been effective either but he managed to retain his place in the side due to his batting exploits. Baroda all-rounder smashed a quickfire fifty in the first one-dayer and an unbeaten 12 in the second was rewarded for his all-round skills.

It was the first instance after 81 ODIs when the Indian cricket team didn't play with a wrist-spinner. Prior to this game, India fielded at least one wrist-spinner, either Yuzvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav, in the side in their previous 81 ODIs.

Together Chahal and Kuldeep have been one of the biggest reasons for India's good show in the ODIs as the duo complimented each other brilliantly and picked up wickets in tandem. However, the team management's decision to not go with just a single spinner and without Chahal/Kuldeep baffled many.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra took to his Twitter handle wondering if the Men In Blue were playing in Pune or Perth.

Pune mein Perth wali feeling. Only one spinner for Team India for an ODI game in India...when did it happen last?? #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 28, 2021

